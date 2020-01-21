DGAP-Adhoc: Resaphene Suisse AG: Charité Ethics Committee in Berlin approves study on tinniwell tinnitus therapy

21.01.2020 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Resaphene Suisse AG / Key word(s): Study/Study resultsResaphene Suisse AG: Charité Ethics Committee in Berlin approves study ontinniwell tinnitus therapy21-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Roggwil, January 21, 2020 - The Charité's ethics committee has approved thedouble-blind study on the tinnitus therapy device tinniwell with ResapheneSuisse AG, ISIN CH0367465439, WKN A2JG91. A total of 60 people took part inthe study and the head is Prof. Dr. med. Birgit Mazurek commissioned. Theresults are expected for Q4 / 2020 or Q1 / 2021.The double-blind study has the same design as a first clinical userobservation by Dr. med. Johannes Ebbers. This documented an average reliefof 54% within 4 weeks; in one patient the tinnitus was even 100% healed intime. Based on the above facts, Resaphene assumes similar results in thedouble-blind study. If this is achieved, the tinniwell can become the newglobal standard in tinnitus therapy. There is currently no known competitorwho can deliver comparable therapy results. It is estimated that over 100million patients are affected in the target markets of Europe and the US.If the study is successfully completed, the management of Resaphene assumesthe participation of further institutional investors or the sale ofintellectual property to a hearing aid manufacturer as part of an exitstrategy of the previous shareholders. No binding contracts have yet beenconcluded for this.++ About Resaphene Suisse AGResaphene Suisse AG, based in Roggwil, Switzerland, is a medical technologycompany that was founded in 2015 and has been selling a tinnitus therapydevice under the name tinniwell since 2016. The shares have been traded onthe Vienna Stock Exchange in the Third Market segment since June 2018.Resaphene Deutschland GmbH in Constance and Resaphene UK Ltd. in London andResaphene US LLC in the US act as further sales companies.++ Contact for questions:Resaphene Suisse AGRütistrasse 8b9325 RoggwilSwitzerlandInvestor Relations contact:Mrs. Anke Rauterkus (Chief Executive Officer)a.rauterkus@resaphene.ch21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Resaphene Suisse AGRütistrasse 8b9325 RoggwilSwitzerlandPhone: 0041714500668E-mail: info@resaphene.chInternet: www.resaphene.chISIN: CH0367465439Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock ExchangeEQS News ID: 957405End of Announcement DGAP News Service957405 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)