DAX ®13.455,17-0,69%TecDAX ®3.138,72-1,07%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Resaphene Suisse AG: Charité Ethics Committee in Berlin approves study on...

DGAP-Adhoc: Resaphene Suisse AG: Charité Ethics Committee in Berlin approves study on tinniwell tinnitus therapy

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Resaphene Suisse AG / Key word(s): Study/Study results
Resaphene Suisse AG: Charité Ethics Committee in Berlin approves study on
tinniwell tinnitus therapy

21-Jan-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Roggwil, January 21, 2020 - The Charité's ethics committee has approved the
double-blind study on the tinnitus therapy device tinniwell with Resaphene
Suisse AG, ISIN CH0367465439, WKN A2JG91. A total of 60 people took part in
the study and the head is Prof. Dr. med. Birgit Mazurek commissioned. The
results are expected for Q4 / 2020 or Q1 / 2021.

The double-blind study has the same design as a first clinical user
observation by Dr. med. Johannes Ebbers. This documented an average relief
of 54% within 4 weeks; in one patient the tinnitus was even 100% healed in
time. Based on the above facts, Resaphene assumes similar results in the
double-blind study. If this is achieved, the tinniwell can become the new
global standard in tinnitus therapy. There is currently no known competitor
who can deliver comparable therapy results. It is estimated that over 100
million patients are affected in the target markets of Europe and the US.

If the study is successfully completed, the management of Resaphene assumes
the participation of further institutional investors or the sale of
intellectual property to a hearing aid manufacturer as part of an exit
strategy of the previous shareholders. No binding contracts have yet been
concluded for this.

++ About Resaphene Suisse AG

Resaphene Suisse AG, based in Roggwil, Switzerland, is a medical technology
company that was founded in 2015 and has been selling a tinnitus therapy
device under the name tinniwell since 2016. The shares have been traded on
the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Third Market segment since June 2018.
Resaphene Deutschland GmbH in Constance and Resaphene UK Ltd. in London and
Resaphene US LLC in the US act as further sales companies.

++ Contact for questions:

Resaphene Suisse AG
Rütistrasse 8b
9325 Roggwil
Switzerland

Investor Relations contact:
Mrs. Anke Rauterkus (Chief Executive Officer)
a.rauterkus@resaphene.ch

21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Resaphene Suisse AG
Rütistrasse 8b
9325 Roggwil
Switzerland
Phone: 0041714500668
E-mail: info@resaphene.ch
Internet: www.resaphene.ch
ISIN: CH0367465439
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 957405

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

957405 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2020 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

RESAPHENE SUISSE AG SF 1
RESAPHENE SUISSE AG SF 1 - Performance (3 Monate) 30,00 -7,98%
EUR -2,60
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
08:00 DGAP-Adhoc: Resaphene Suisse AG: Ethikkommission der Charité in Berlin genehmigt Studie zur Tinnitus-Therapie tinniwell (deutsch) RESAPHENE SUISSE AG SF 1 30,00 -7,98%
08:00 DGAP-Adhoc: Resaphene Suisse AG: Charité Ethics Committee in Berlin approves study on tinniwell tinnitus therapy RESAPHENE SUISSE AG SF 1 30,00 -7,98%
08:00 DGAP-Adhoc: Resaphene Suisse AG: Ethikkommission der Charité in Berlin genehmigt Studie zur Tinnitus-Therapie tinniwell RESAPHENE SUISSE AG SF 1 30,00 -7,98%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
09:18 IRW-PRESS: Emgold Mining Corporation: Emgold -2- EMGOLD MNG CORP. 0,057 +13,861%
09:18 IRW-PRESS: Emgold Mining Corporation: Emgold Mining Corporation stellt Corporate Update und Pläne für 2020 vor EMGOLD MNG CORP. 0,057 +13,861%
09:12 Laschet fordert Ausnahmen bei E-Auto-Prämie
09:06 DGAP-AFR: windeln.de SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
09:06 DGAP-AFR: windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
09:21 IRW-News: Emgold Mining Corporation: Emgold Mining Corporation stellt Corporate Update und Pläne für 2020 vor EMGOLD MNG CORP. 0,057 +13,861%
09:19 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Kursverluste in Asien belasten den Dax MDAX ® 28.554,99 -0,89%
09:19 OTS: GLS Bank / Einladung: Bilanzpressekonferenz der GLS Bank
09:14 HeidelDruck: Diese Enttäuschung hat Folgen HEID. DRUCK 1,00 -5,99%
09:10 Deutsche Wirtschaft dringt auf EU-Handelsregeln mit Briten

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
18.01. Nel-Aktie knackt die Schallgrenze – geht's so weiter? NEL ASA NK-,20 0,996 -7,607%
20.01. Deutsche Bank: Jetzt geht's abwärts DT. BANK 7,32 -1,41%
20.01. Lufthansa: Eskalation vorerst abgewendet LUFTHANSA 14,78 -1,10%
17.01. Wirecard plötzlich stark unter Druck – was geht da ab? WIRECARD 127,60 -1,54%
08:36 7 Themen, die am Dienstag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.455,31 -0,69%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
09:21 IRW-News: Emgold Mining Corporation: Emgold Mining Corporation stellt Corporate Update und Pläne für 2020 vor EMGOLD MNG CORP. 0,057 +13,861%
09:19 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Kursverluste in Asien belasten den Dax MDAX ® 28.552,00 -0,90%
09:19 OTS: GLS Bank / Einladung: Bilanzpressekonferenz der GLS Bank
09:14 HeidelDruck: Diese Enttäuschung hat Folgen HEID. DRUCK 1,00 -5,99%
09:10 Deutsche Wirtschaft dringt auf EU-Handelsregeln mit Briten
Marktberichte
09:19 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Kursverluste in Asien belasten den Dax MDAX ® 28.552,91 -0,90%
08:49 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Mysteriöser Virus wird Belastungsfaktor für Aktien ALL NIPPON AIR 29,00 -2,03%
08:34 EUREX/Renten-Futures gesucht - Risikoaversion nimmt wieder zu
08:32 EUREX/DAX-Futures über 100 Punkte tiefer wegen Virus-Angst DAX ® 13.455,17 -0,69%
08:30 TRENDUMFRAGE/DAX niedriger erwartet DAX ® 13.455,17 -0,69%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen