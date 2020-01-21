DAX ®13.455,17-0,69%TecDAX ®3.138,72-1,07%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
DGAP-Adhoc: Resaphene Suisse AG: Charité Ethics Committee in Berlin approves study on tinniwell tinnitus therapy
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Resaphene Suisse AG / Key word(s): Study/Study results
Resaphene Suisse AG: Charité Ethics Committee in Berlin approves study on
tinniwell tinnitus therapy
21-Jan-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Roggwil, January 21, 2020 - The Charité's ethics committee has approved the
double-blind study on the tinnitus therapy device tinniwell with Resaphene
Suisse AG, ISIN CH0367465439, WKN A2JG91. A total of 60 people took part in
the study and the head is Prof. Dr. med. Birgit Mazurek commissioned. The
results are expected for Q4 / 2020 or Q1 / 2021.
The double-blind study has the same design as a first clinical user
observation by Dr. med. Johannes Ebbers. This documented an average relief
of 54% within 4 weeks; in one patient the tinnitus was even 100% healed in
time. Based on the above facts, Resaphene assumes similar results in the
double-blind study. If this is achieved, the tinniwell can become the new
global standard in tinnitus therapy. There is currently no known competitor
who can deliver comparable therapy results. It is estimated that over 100
million patients are affected in the target markets of Europe and the US.
If the study is successfully completed, the management of Resaphene assumes
the participation of further institutional investors or the sale of
intellectual property to a hearing aid manufacturer as part of an exit
strategy of the previous shareholders. No binding contracts have yet been
concluded for this.
++ About Resaphene Suisse AG
Resaphene Suisse AG, based in Roggwil, Switzerland, is a medical technology
company that was founded in 2015 and has been selling a tinnitus therapy
device under the name tinniwell since 2016. The shares have been traded on
the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Third Market segment since June 2018.
Resaphene Deutschland GmbH in Constance and Resaphene UK Ltd. in London and
Resaphene US LLC in the US act as further sales companies.
++ Contact for questions:
Resaphene Suisse AG
Rütistrasse 8b
9325 Roggwil
Switzerland
Investor Relations contact:
Mrs. Anke Rauterkus (Chief Executive Officer)
a.rauterkus@resaphene.ch
21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Resaphene Suisse AG
Rütistrasse 8b
9325 Roggwil
Switzerland
Phone: 0041714500668
E-mail: info@resaphene.ch
Internet: www.resaphene.ch
ISIN: CH0367465439
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 957405
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
957405 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
News-Suche
