DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter AG: Salzgitter Group adjusts its forecast for the financial year 2019 due to non- recurring writedowns

14.01.2020 - 13:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

13:55

07:55

12:55

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/ForecastSalzgitter AG: Salzgitter Group adjusts its forecast for the financial year2019 due to non- recurring writedowns14-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.As part of preparing the consolidated financial statements for the financialyear 2019, Salzgitter AG will include non-recurring, non-cash writedownsamounting to almost EUR 200 million. These writedowns are largely the resultof current economic and political framework conditions and the expectationsderived from these conditions for the short- to medium-term development inthe earnings of a number of Group companies. Impairment will be carried outin the following business units: Strip Steel (EUR 100 million), Plate /Section Steel (EUR 50 million) and Mannesmann (EUR 40 million), as well asat Salzgitter Automotive Engineering GmbH & Co. KG. This measure willpositively impact the consolidated result of future financial years indimensions of around EUR 25 million p.a.Taking account of this measure, EUR 141 million in risk provisioning for themutually agreed end to the anti-trust proceedings, as well as restructuringprovisions of around EUR 65 million for the implementation of the"FitStructure 2.0" streamlining program, we now anticipate a pre-tax loss ofbetween EUR 250 million and EUR 280 million for the financial year 2019(previously: a pre-tax loss in the mid-double-digit million euro range). Ouroriginal forecast for a pre-tax profit generated from operations (of betweenEUR 125 million and EUR 175 million) is therefore affirmed.The many economic and political uncertainties, including escalations of thekind seen recently in the Middle East, are likely to accompany us in the newyear as well. Starting from a currently low level at present, we are seeingstabilizing tendencies on the European steel market at present that shouldbe reflected in rising results over the course of the year. Against thisbackdrop, we anticipate a pre-tax result approaching breakeven in thecurrent financial year 2020.The 2019 annual accounts for the Group are currently being prepared.Inasmuch, the figures cited here are provisional. The annual report on theyear 2019 will be published on March 16, 2020, as scheduled.Contact:Markus HeidlerHead of Investor RelationsSalzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterPhone +49 5341 21-6105Fax +49 5341 21-2570E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Salzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterGermanyPhone: +49 5341 21-01Fax: +49 5341 21-2727E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.deInternet: www.salzgitter-ag.deISIN: DE0006202005WKN: 620200Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover;Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 953023End of Announcement DGAP News Service953023 14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)