DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter AG: Salzgitter Group adjusts its forecast for the financial year 2019 due to non- recurring writedowns
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Salzgitter AG: Salzgitter Group adjusts its forecast for the financial year
2019 due to non- recurring writedowns
14-Jan-2020 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
As part of preparing the consolidated financial statements for the financial
year 2019, Salzgitter AG will include non-recurring, non-cash writedowns
amounting to almost EUR 200 million. These writedowns are largely the result
of current economic and political framework conditions and the expectations
derived from these conditions for the short- to medium-term development in
the earnings of a number of Group companies. Impairment will be carried out
in the following business units: Strip Steel (EUR 100 million), Plate /
Section Steel (EUR 50 million) and Mannesmann (EUR 40 million), as well as
at Salzgitter Automotive Engineering GmbH & Co. KG. This measure will
positively impact the consolidated result of future financial years in
dimensions of around EUR 25 million p.a.
Taking account of this measure, EUR 141 million in risk provisioning for the
mutually agreed end to the anti-trust proceedings, as well as restructuring
provisions of around EUR 65 million for the implementation of the
"FitStructure 2.0" streamlining program, we now anticipate a pre-tax loss of
between EUR 250 million and EUR 280 million for the financial year 2019
(previously: a pre-tax loss in the mid-double-digit million euro range). Our
original forecast for a pre-tax profit generated from operations (of between
EUR 125 million and EUR 175 million) is therefore affirmed.
The many economic and political uncertainties, including escalations of the
kind seen recently in the Middle East, are likely to accompany us in the new
year as well. Starting from a currently low level at present, we are seeing
stabilizing tendencies on the European steel market at present that should
be reflected in rising results over the course of the year. Against this
backdrop, we anticipate a pre-tax result approaching breakeven in the
current financial year 2020.
The 2019 annual accounts for the Group are currently being prepared.
Inasmuch, the figures cited here are provisional. The annual report on the
year 2019 will be published on March 16, 2020, as scheduled.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover;
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 953023
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
953023 14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 07:55 ET ( 12:55 GMT)
