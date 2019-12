DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG sells AutoScout24 for a purchase price of EUR 2.892bn

17.12.2019 - 18:27 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Mergers & AcquisitionsScout24 AG sells AutoScout24 for a purchase price of EUR 2.892bn17-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Scout24 AG and several subsidiaries on the one hand and the financialinvestor Hellman & Friedman on the other hand today signed a sale andtransfer agreement under which the sellers sell all shares in AutoScout24and Finanzcheck to Hellman & Friedman. The purchase price (prior topotential adjustments) amounts to EUR 2.892bn.The management board and the supervisory board of Scout24 AG have approvedthe transaction. The consummation of the transaction is, in particular,subject to clearance by the competent regulatory authorities.Notifying person:Ursula QueretteHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 89 44456 3278E-Mail: ir@scout24.com17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGBothestr. 11-1581675 MunichGermanyPhone: +49 89 44456 - 0Fax: +49 89 44456 - 3000E-mail: ir@scout24.comInternet: www.scout24.comISIN: DE000A12DM80WKN: A12DM8Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; LondonEQS News ID: 938553End of Announcement DGAP News Service938553 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 17, 2019ET (GMT)