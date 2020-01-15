DGAP-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract for the delivery of production systems for CIGS solar modules

DAX ®13.422,89-0,25%TecDAX ®3.103,87+0,16%Dow Jones29.053,47+0,39%NASDAQ 1009.067,42+0,38%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract for the delivery of production systems
for CIGS solar modules
15-Jan-2020 / 14:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR*
*SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract*
*for the delivery of production systems for CIGS solar modules*
Kahl am Main, 15 January 2020 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS
TECHNOLOGIES) today signed contracts for a large order with the customer
(CNBM) Bengbu Design and Research Institute of Glass Industry Co., Ltd.,
Bengbu, China, a subsidiary of China National Building Materials, China, for
the Xuzhou site for the delivery of systems for the production of CIGS solar
modules.
The order volume for Xuzhou is in the first stage of expansion EUR 50
million.
The planned final output of this factory is 300 MW. This is to be achieved
by the customer in a downstream, second expansion stage for this factory
location.
The down payment for this order is expected in a timely manner.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Maren Schuster, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0)160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0)170 9202 924
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 953965
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
953965 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2020 08:37 ET ( 13:37 GMT)
