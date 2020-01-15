DGAP-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract for the delivery of production systems for CIGS solar modules

15.01.2020 - 14:37 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming OrdersSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract for the delivery of production systemsfor CIGS solar modules15-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR**SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES signs contract**for the delivery of production systems for CIGS solar modules*Kahl am Main, 15 January 2020 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUSTECHNOLOGIES) today signed contracts for a large order with the customer(CNBM) Bengbu Design and Research Institute of Glass Industry Co., Ltd.,Bengbu, China, a subsidiary of China National Building Materials, China, forthe Xuzhou site for the delivery of systems for the production of CIGS solarmodules.The order volume for Xuzhou is in the first stage of expansion EUR 50million.The planned final output of this factory is 300 MW. This is to be achievedby the customer in a downstream, second expansion stage for this factorylocation.The down payment for this order is expected in a timely manner.SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5Maren Schuster, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0)160 9609 0279Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0)170 9202 924E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AGHanauer Landstrasse 10363796 Kahl am MainGermanyPhone: +49 (0)1709202924Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.deInternet: www.singulus.deISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5WKN: A1681X, A2AA5HListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 953965End of Announcement DGAP News Service953965 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)