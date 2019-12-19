DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.336,89+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.624,58+0,51%
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG:

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min.


DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Agreement
SPORTTOTAL AG:

19-Dec-2019 / 18:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*SPORTTOTAL takes over all the shares in SPORTTOTAL International SA

- Financing via a Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) not to be
pursued
- SPORTTOTAL Group to have full control over international expansion in
future
- ESL founder Ralf Reichert to be put forward as a member of the Supervisory
Board*

Cologne, 19 December 2019. Through its subsidiary sporttotal.tv GmbH,
SPORTTOTAL AG is scheduled to take over the outstanding shares in SPORTTOTAL
International SA, Luxembourg in the first quarter of 2020. Previously, the
Groupe Fuchs (19.6%) and other minority shareholders (29.4%) had held the
shares of SPORTTOTAL INTERNATIONAL SA, Luxembourg, besides sporttotal.tv
gmbH (51%). Instead of financing for international growth via a fund (RAIF)
planned by the Groupe Fuchs, sporttotal.tv will be using alternative
financing instruments instead. The parties have reached an agreement today.
As a result, the SPORTTOTAL Group will hold 100 percent of the shares in the
future and will have full control of the international expansion of its
multisport streaming and video-on-demand platforms. Up until now,
sporttotal.tv has been broadcasting games from sports such as football,
volleyball, hockey, basketball, futsal and ice hockey primarily in Germany
using special video technology. In line with the original plan, additional
European markets are to be developed through SPORTTOTAL International SA
also after sporttotal.tv GmbH's takeover of all the shares.

*While the short-term effect on the 2019 annual accounts for the Group has
been estimated at around &euro-1 million, 100 percent of the earnings from
the international expansion, along with all industrial property rights to
the technology, will accrue to the shareholders of SPORTTOTAL AG in the
future. *

Furthermore, Jean Fuchs informed the Management Board and the Supervisory
Board of SPORTTOTAL AG today of his intention to lay down his Supervisory
Board mandate effective December 31. The company would like to give special
thanks to Jean Fuchs for his great commitment. With the approval of
SPORTTOTAL AG's Supervisory Board, the Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG
intends to apply to the competent registry court to appoint Ralf Reichert,
founder and CEO of the European e-sports market leader ESL Gaming as a
member of the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, Reichert is a member of the
Executive Board of WESA World Esports Association, a member of the Advisory
Board of Cologne Game Lab at the Technical University of Cologne, a member
of the Advisory Board of Medien-Digital-Land NRW and a member of the
Advisory Board of Gamescom, the world's largest gaming trade fair.

*SPORTTOTAL AG*
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
www.sporttotal.com [1]
phone: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

*Investor Relations*
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
phone: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de

19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 940969

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

940969 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=359a4c456e8c4759d44ede361150f214&application_id=940969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 12:51 ET ( 17:51 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
SPORTTOTAL AG INH. O.N.
SPORTTOTAL AG INH. O.N.
EUR +0,04
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
18:51 DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG:
18:51 DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL übernimmt alle Aktien an der SPORTTOTAL International SA
18:51 DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL übernimmt alle Aktien an der SPORTTOTAL International SA (deutsch)

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
19:12 BBVA schreibt 1,5 Milliarden Dollar auf US-Geschäft ab BBVA 5,07 -0,31%
19:04 DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person des chinesischen Investors als mittelbarer Mehrheitsaktionär der HumanOptics AG nunmehr bekannt HUMANOPTICS AG O.N. 13,50 -7,53%
19:04 DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person of Chinese investor now known as indirect majority shareholder of HumanOptics AG HUMANOPTICS AG O.N. 13,50 -7,53%
19:00 ÜBERBLICK am Abend /Konjunktur, Zentralbanken, Politik
18:51 DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL übernimmt alle Aktien an der SPORTTOTAL International SA SPORTTOTAL AG INH. O.N. 0,980 -0,810%
19:04 DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person des chinesischen Investors als mittelbarer Mehrheitsaktionär der HumanOptics AG nunmehr bekannt (deutsch) HUMANOPTICS AG O.N. 13,50 -7,53%
18:53 Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Kursgewinne - Moskau leicht im Minus PX 1.111,24 +0,45%
18:51 DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL übernimmt alle Aktien an der SPORTTOTAL International SA (deutsch) SPORTTOTAL AG INH. O.N. 1,02 +3,74%
18:47 DGAP-DD: OSRAM Licht AG (deutsch) OSRAM LICHT AG NA O.N. 43,32 -1,61%
18:38 Deutsche Anleihen: Kursverluste - Rendite steigt auf Fünfmonatshoch

