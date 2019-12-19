DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG:

19.12.2019 - 18:51 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/AgreementSPORTTOTAL AG:19-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*SPORTTOTAL takes over all the shares in SPORTTOTAL International SA- Financing via a Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) not to bepursued- SPORTTOTAL Group to have full control over international expansion infuture- ESL founder Ralf Reichert to be put forward as a member of the SupervisoryBoard*Cologne, 19 December 2019. Through its subsidiary sporttotal.tv GmbH,SPORTTOTAL AG is scheduled to take over the outstanding shares in SPORTTOTALInternational SA, Luxembourg in the first quarter of 2020. Previously, theGroupe Fuchs (19.6%) and other minority shareholders (29.4%) had held theshares of SPORTTOTAL INTERNATIONAL SA, Luxembourg, besides sporttotal.tvgmbH (51%). Instead of financing for international growth via a fund (RAIF)planned by the Groupe Fuchs, sporttotal.tv will be using alternativefinancing instruments instead. The parties have reached an agreement today.As a result, the SPORTTOTAL Group will hold 100 percent of the shares in thefuture and will have full control of the international expansion of itsmultisport streaming and video-on-demand platforms. Up until now,sporttotal.tv has been broadcasting games from sports such as football,volleyball, hockey, basketball, futsal and ice hockey primarily in Germanyusing special video technology. In line with the original plan, additionalEuropean markets are to be developed through SPORTTOTAL International SAalso after sporttotal.tv GmbH's takeover of all the shares.*While the short-term effect on the 2019 annual accounts for the Group hasbeen estimated at around &euro-1 million, 100 percent of the earnings fromthe international expansion, along with all industrial property rights tothe technology, will accrue to the shareholders of SPORTTOTAL AG in thefuture. *Furthermore, Jean Fuchs informed the Management Board and the SupervisoryBoard of SPORTTOTAL AG today of his intention to lay down his SupervisoryBoard mandate effective December 31. The company would like to give specialthanks to Jean Fuchs for his great commitment. With the approval ofSPORTTOTAL AG's Supervisory Board, the Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AGintends to apply to the competent registry court to appoint Ralf Reichert,founder and CEO of the European e-sports market leader ESL Gaming as amember of the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, Reichert is a member of theExecutive Board of WESA World Esports Association, a member of the AdvisoryBoard of Cologne Game Lab at the Technical University of Cologne, a memberof the Advisory Board of Medien-Digital-Land NRW and a member of theAdvisory Board of Gamescom, the world's largest gaming trade fair.*SPORTTOTAL AG*Am Coloneum 250829 Colognewww.sporttotal.com [1]phone: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199info@sporttotal.com*Investor Relations*BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbHTobias M. Weitzelphone: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: SPORTTOTAL AGAm Coloneum 250829 KölnGermanyPhone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199E-mail: info@sporttotal.comInternet: www.sporttotal.comISIN: DE000A1EMG56WKN: A1EMG5Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 940969End of Announcement DGAP News Service940969 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=359a4c456e8c4759d44ede361150f214&application_id=940969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)