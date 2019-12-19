DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.336,67+0,34%NASDAQ 1008.624,72+0,51%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehicle manufacturer...
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehicle
manufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant
19-Dec-2019 / 17:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehicle
manufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant*
*Hallbergmoos/Munich, December 19, 2019*. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
[1]) [2], which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange, has won a major contract in the important US market. Today, the
global systems supplier for the automotive industry was awarded by one of
the leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles to produce a
complete truck roof system made of fiber-reinforced plastic SMC (Sheet
Molding Compound). The project volume is approximately 230 mEUR with a term
of over ten years. The start of production is scheduled for the second
quarter of 2021.
With the new won order, the market position in the USA will be significantly
expanded. In this context, the company plans to establish its own production
site in the state of Virginia. With the construction of a plant in the
northeastern region of the USA, STS Group is also strategically well
positioned to acquire further orders.
*STS Group AG*
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 (0) 811 124494 12
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group [3]
19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)811 124494 0
E-mail: ir@sts.group
Internet: https://sts.group
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 940529
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
940529 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5575664662b09abb0307f62fadfbbdce&application_id=940529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: http://)/
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a0d37b578a18fe25c4879fd7833d9eef&application_id=940529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 11:31 ET ( 16:31 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|5,80
|+22,30%
|EUR
|+1,06
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick: Was können Anleger von 2020 erwarten?
10:1819.12. 18:19
Die Woche: Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe
09:1219.12. 17:19
Kein Dax-Rekord mehr in Sicht - Wirecard von neuem FT-Bericht belastet
01:5019.12. 16:44
Most Actives: Wirecard, Evotec und Südzucker
03:3019.12. 16:43
Aktie im Fokus: Hugo Boss nicht reißfest nach Negativ-Studie
01:0719.12. 14:39
Fidelity Asset Allocation: Börsenampel bleibt grün!
05:2419.12. 12:57
Analyser to go: Pareto Securities sieht Kaufgelegenheit bei Jungheinrich
01:4319.12. 12:29
Atomkraft: "Ja, bitte" oder "Ne, eigentlich doch nicht mehr"?
01:4419.12. 12:29
DER AKTIONÄR Ausgabe Nr. 52/19: Unsere Favoriten für das neue Börsenjahr
01:5919.12. 12:27
Tesla, Wirecard, Adidas, Infineon, Evotec, Jungheinrich, JinkoSolar, SolarEdge - Maydorns Meinung
11:5419.12. 12:02
Zwischen Geldflut und Konjunktursorgen: Das erwartet uns 2020
06:4519.12. 11:57
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 19.12.2019
00:5919.12. 11:02
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.