DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant

19.12.2019 - 17:31 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

17:31

11:31

16:31

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming OrdersSTS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehiclemanufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant19-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehiclemanufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant**Hallbergmoos/Munich, December 19, 2019*. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68[1]) [2], which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt StockExchange, has won a major contract in the important US market. Today, theglobal systems supplier for the automotive industry was awarded by one ofthe leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles to produce acomplete truck roof system made of fiber-reinforced plastic SMC (SheetMolding Compound). The project volume is approximately 230 mEUR with a termof over ten years. The start of production is scheduled for the secondquarter of 2021.With the new won order, the market position in the USA will be significantlyexpanded. In this context, the company plans to establish its own productionsite in the state of Virginia. With the construction of a plant in thenortheastern region of the USA, STS Group is also strategically wellpositioned to acquire further orders.*STS Group AG*Stefan HummelHead of Investor RelationsZeppelinstrasse 485399 Hallbergmoos+49 (0) 811 124494 12ir@sts.groupwww.sts.group [3]19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: STS Group AGZeppelinstraße 485399 HallbergmoosGermanyPhone: +49 (0)811 124494 0E-mail: ir@sts.groupInternet: https://sts.groupISIN: DE000A1TNU68WKN: A1TNU6Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 940529End of Announcement DGAP News Service940529 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5575664662b09abb0307f62fadfbbdce&application_id=940529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: http://)/3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a0d37b578a18fe25c4879fd7833d9eef&application_id=940529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)