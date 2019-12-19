DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.336,67+0,34%NASDAQ 1008.624,72+0,51%
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehicle
manufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant

19-Dec-2019 / 17:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*STS Group AG wins major contract from leading commercial vehicle
manufacturer in North America and plans to build its first US plant*

*Hallbergmoos/Munich, December 19, 2019*. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
[1]) [2], which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange, has won a major contract in the important US market. Today, the
global systems supplier for the automotive industry was awarded by one of
the leading international manufacturers of commercial vehicles to produce a
complete truck roof system made of fiber-reinforced plastic SMC (Sheet
Molding Compound). The project volume is approximately 230 mEUR with a term
of over ten years. The start of production is scheduled for the second
quarter of 2021.

With the new won order, the market position in the USA will be significantly
expanded. In this context, the company plans to establish its own production
site in the state of Virginia. With the construction of a plant in the
northeastern region of the USA, STS Group is also strategically well
positioned to acquire further orders.

*STS Group AG*
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 (0) 811 124494 12
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group [3]

19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)811 124494 0
E-mail: ir@sts.group
Internet: https://sts.group
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 940529

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

940529 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 11:31 ET ( 16:31 GMT)
