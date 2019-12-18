DAX ®13.222,16-0,49%TecDAX ®3.032,44-0,93%Dow Jones28.239,28-0,10%NASDAQ 1008.580,62+0,06%
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third quarter 2019/20

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Südzucker AG: Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third
quarter 2019/20

18-Dec-2019 / 13:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information publication according to section 17 MAR
Mannheim, 18 December 2019

*Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third quarter
2019/20 *

In the third quarter (1 September to 30 November 2019) of current fiscal
year 2019/20, Südzucker AG reached consolidated group revenues of EUR 1,713
(previous year: 1,717) million. The consolidated group operating result
significantly increased to EUR 39 (previous year: -23) million. Significant
earnings improvements have been achieved in segments sugar, special products
and CropEnergies, whilst segment fruit came in with a significant decrease.

In the first nine months (1 March to 30 November 2019) consolidated group
revenues reached EUR 5,028 (previous year: 5,192) million. Now, consolidated
group operating result achieved in the same period almost previous year's
level with EUR 113 (previous year: 116) million.

Against this background Südzucker concretises the full year group forecast.
Südzucker still expects for fiscal year 2019/20 consolidated group revenues
between EUR 6.7 to 7.0 (previous year: 6.8) billion, but now assumes
consolidated group operating result to reach between EUR 70 to 130 (previous
forecast: 50 to 130; previous year: 27) million and EBITDA between EUR 430
to 490 (previous forecast: 410 to 490; previous year: 353) million.

Südzucker still expects the sugar segment to post an operating loss between
EUR -200 to -260 (previous year: -239) million. Now, we expect the special
products segment to show a significant earnings increase (previous forecast:
moderate increase; previous year: EUR 156 million). The CropEnergies segment
should reach an operating result of approximately EUR 100 (previous
forecast: 70 to 90; previous year: 33) million. Main reason for the
improvement are continued significantly higher sales revenues for renewable
ethanol. In the fruit segment we still expect a significant earnings decline
(previous year: EUR 77 million).

The report for the third quarter 2019/20 will be published on 14 January
2020.

Südzucker AG
Central Investor Relations Department
Nikolai Baltruschat
Maximilianstraße 10
68165 Mannheim, Germany
Phone: +49 621 421-240
Fax: +49 621 421-449
investor.relations@suedzucker.de

18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Südzucker AG
Maximilianstr. 10
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 - 421-530
Fax: +49 (0)621 - 421-7530
E-mail: investor.relations@suedzucker.de
Internet: www.suedzucker.de
ISIN: DE0007297004, XS0606202454, DE000A1AJLE6, XS0222524372
WKN: 729700, A1GNRQ, A1AJLE, A0E6FU,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial
Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939049

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

939049 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 07:28 ET ( 12:28 GMT)
