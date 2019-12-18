DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third quarter 2019/20

18.12.2019 - 13:28 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/ForecastSüdzucker AG: Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong thirdquarter 2019/2018-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Insider information publication according to section 17 MARMannheim, 18 December 2019*Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third quarter2019/20 *In the third quarter (1 September to 30 November 2019) of current fiscalyear 2019/20, Südzucker AG reached consolidated group revenues of EUR 1,713(previous year: 1,717) million. The consolidated group operating resultsignificantly increased to EUR 39 (previous year: -23) million. Significantearnings improvements have been achieved in segments sugar, special productsand CropEnergies, whilst segment fruit came in with a significant decrease.In the first nine months (1 March to 30 November 2019) consolidated grouprevenues reached EUR 5,028 (previous year: 5,192) million. Now, consolidatedgroup operating result achieved in the same period almost previous year'slevel with EUR 113 (previous year: 116) million.Against this background Südzucker concretises the full year group forecast.Südzucker still expects for fiscal year 2019/20 consolidated group revenuesbetween EUR 6.7 to 7.0 (previous year: 6.8) billion, but now assumesconsolidated group operating result to reach between EUR 70 to 130 (previousforecast: 50 to 130; previous year: 27) million and EBITDA between EUR 430to 490 (previous forecast: 410 to 490; previous year: 353) million.Südzucker still expects the sugar segment to post an operating loss betweenEUR -200 to -260 (previous year: -239) million. Now, we expect the specialproducts segment to show a significant earnings increase (previous forecast:moderate increase; previous year: EUR 156 million). The CropEnergies segmentshould reach an operating result of approximately EUR 100 (previousforecast: 70 to 90; previous year: 33) million. Main reason for theimprovement are continued significantly higher sales revenues for renewableethanol. In the fruit segment we still expect a significant earnings decline(previous year: EUR 77 million).The report for the third quarter 2019/20 will be published on 14 January2020.Südzucker AGCentral Investor Relations DepartmentNikolai BaltruschatMaximilianstraße 1068165 Mannheim, GermanyPhone: +49 621 421-240Fax: +49 621 421-449investor.relations@suedzucker.de18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Südzucker AGMaximilianstr. 1068165 MannheimGermanyPhone: +49 (0)621 - 421-530Fax: +49 (0)621 - 421-7530E-mail: investor.relations@suedzucker.deInternet: www.suedzucker.deISIN: DE0007297004, XS0606202454, DE000A1AJLE6, XS0222524372WKN: 729700, A1GNRQ, A1AJLE, A0E6FU,Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (PrimeStandard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated UnofficialMarket in Hanover, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 939049End of Announcement DGAP News Service939049 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)