DAX ®13.222,16-0,49%TecDAX ®3.032,44-0,93%Dow Jones28.239,28-0,10%NASDAQ 1008.580,62+0,06%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third...
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third quarter 2019/20
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Südzucker AG: Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third
quarter 2019/20
18-Dec-2019 / 13:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Insider information publication according to section 17 MAR
Mannheim, 18 December 2019
*Südzucker concretises earnings forecast following strong third quarter
2019/20 *
In the third quarter (1 September to 30 November 2019) of current fiscal
year 2019/20, Südzucker AG reached consolidated group revenues of EUR 1,713
(previous year: 1,717) million. The consolidated group operating result
significantly increased to EUR 39 (previous year: -23) million. Significant
earnings improvements have been achieved in segments sugar, special products
and CropEnergies, whilst segment fruit came in with a significant decrease.
In the first nine months (1 March to 30 November 2019) consolidated group
revenues reached EUR 5,028 (previous year: 5,192) million. Now, consolidated
group operating result achieved in the same period almost previous year's
level with EUR 113 (previous year: 116) million.
Against this background Südzucker concretises the full year group forecast.
Südzucker still expects for fiscal year 2019/20 consolidated group revenues
between EUR 6.7 to 7.0 (previous year: 6.8) billion, but now assumes
consolidated group operating result to reach between EUR 70 to 130 (previous
forecast: 50 to 130; previous year: 27) million and EBITDA between EUR 430
to 490 (previous forecast: 410 to 490; previous year: 353) million.
Südzucker still expects the sugar segment to post an operating loss between
EUR -200 to -260 (previous year: -239) million. Now, we expect the special
products segment to show a significant earnings increase (previous forecast:
moderate increase; previous year: EUR 156 million). The CropEnergies segment
should reach an operating result of approximately EUR 100 (previous
forecast: 70 to 90; previous year: 33) million. Main reason for the
improvement are continued significantly higher sales revenues for renewable
ethanol. In the fruit segment we still expect a significant earnings decline
(previous year: EUR 77 million).
The report for the third quarter 2019/20 will be published on 14 January
2020.
Südzucker AG
Central Investor Relations Department
Nikolai Baltruschat
Maximilianstraße 10
68165 Mannheim, Germany
Phone: +49 621 421-240
Fax: +49 621 421-449
investor.relations@suedzucker.de
18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Südzucker AG
Maximilianstr. 10
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 - 421-530
Fax: +49 (0)621 - 421-7530
E-mail: investor.relations@suedzucker.de
Internet: www.suedzucker.de
ISIN: DE0007297004, XS0606202454, DE000A1AJLE6, XS0222524372
WKN: 729700, A1GNRQ, A1AJLE, A0E6FU,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial
Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939049
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
939049 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2019 07:28 ET ( 12:28 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|15,14
|+0,40%
|EUR
|+0,06
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|28.11.
|KEPLER CHEUVREUX
|Positiv
|06.11.
|KEPLER CHEUVREUX
|Positiv
|25.10.
|GOLDMAN SACHS
|Neutral
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Most Actives: Evotec, Jungheinrich und Wirecard
03:4618.12. 16:51
Aktie im Fokus: Jungheinrich brechen nach Gewinnwarnung ein
00:5818.12. 14:49
Chris Zwermann: Das waren meine Märkte 2019
09:4018.12. 14:47
Milliarden-Fusion unter Autobauern: PSA bandelt mit FCA an
01:3318.12. 12:40
Marion Schlegel: Canopy Growth, Evotec, MorphoSys, BioNTech
08:5518.12. 12:17
HeavytraderZ: Geheimtipp Halliburton? Das sind die Kursziele
05:2018.12. 12:15
Marktstratege Lipkow: Schlägt Deutschland 2020 die USA? RWE, E.ON, VW, SAP Favoriten, Bayer Überraschung
13:0518.12. 11:47
Mega-Fusion setzt deutsche Autowerte unter Druck
01:4418.12. 11:40
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 18.12.2019
01:0518.12. 11:40
Gewinnmitnahmen führen DAX in die Seitwärtsrange zurück - DAX-Check
02:3218.12. 10:45
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.