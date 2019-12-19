DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Resolution passed on comprehensive structural modifications; changes in the Management Board

DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.337,08+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.624,82+0,52%
_Munich, 19 December 2019_ - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of
SURTECO GROUP SE passed a resolution relating to comprehensive measures
designed to optimize the structure of the company.
In line with this resolution, the Management Board will in future play an
operational role and take over the executive management of the biggest
subsidiary company SURTECO GmbH. Measures to further improve the company's
profitability were also resolved. These involve the Group structures being
significantly streamlined, particularly in the Decoratives Segment. As a
result of this, an adjustment in the size of the workforce is envisaged by
around 175 employees in Germany. Additionally, the sales companies in Spain
and Turkey will be closed. Owing to the ongoing challenging economic
framework conditions and the resulting under-utilization of capacity,
one-off write-downs on assets and inventories are necessary.
Expenses about 15 to 20 million euros will be incurred for these measures,
which will constitute an obviously negative burden on the result for 2019.
The original forecast of 38 to 40 million euros is still forecast for the
operating result (EBIT1 adjusted by one-off expenses). Over the medium term,
the measures referred to above should lead to an EBIT between 55 and 60
million euros.
The CFO of the company, Mr. Andreas Riedl, has asked the Supervisory Board
not to extend his Management Board contract, which expires on 30 June 2020.
He will continue to carry out his functions on the Management Board until
his contract expires and he will then take up new functions outside the
SURTECO Group.
The Supervisory Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Riedl
for his many years of successful service in the SURTECO Group and regrets
the decision taken by Mr. Riedl.
Furthermore, the Supervisory resolved to extend the Management Board and
appoint a Chief Operating Officer. An appointment will be made to this
position during the course of the business year 2020.
1 The use of indicators in this press release is carried out in accordance
with the definition in the Annual Report 2018. This can be called up at
www.surteco-group.com.
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.