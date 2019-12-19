DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Resolution passed on comprehensive structural modifications; changes in the Management Board

19.12.2019 - 14:01 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Restructure ofCompany/PersonnelSURTECO GROUP SE: Resolution passed on comprehensive structuralmodifications; changes in the Management Board19-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*SURTECO GROUP SE: Resolution passed on comprehensive structuralmodifications; changes in the Management Board*_Munich, 19 December 2019_ - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board ofSURTECO GROUP SE passed a resolution relating to comprehensive measuresdesigned to optimize the structure of the company.In line with this resolution, the Management Board will in future play anoperational role and take over the executive management of the biggestsubsidiary company SURTECO GmbH. Measures to further improve the company'sprofitability were also resolved. These involve the Group structures beingsignificantly streamlined, particularly in the Decoratives Segment. As aresult of this, an adjustment in the size of the workforce is envisaged byaround 175 employees in Germany. Additionally, the sales companies in Spainand Turkey will be closed. Owing to the ongoing challenging economicframework conditions and the resulting under-utilization of capacity,one-off write-downs on assets and inventories are necessary.Expenses about 15 to 20 million euros will be incurred for these measures,which will constitute an obviously negative burden on the result for 2019.The original forecast of 38 to 40 million euros is still forecast for theoperating result (EBIT1 adjusted by one-off expenses). Over the medium term,the measures referred to above should lead to an EBIT between 55 and 60million euros.The CFO of the company, Mr. Andreas Riedl, has asked the Supervisory Boardnot to extend his Management Board contract, which expires on 30 June 2020.He will continue to carry out his functions on the Management Board untilhis contract expires and he will then take up new functions outside theSURTECO Group.The Supervisory Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Riedlfor his many years of successful service in the SURTECO Group and regretsthe decision taken by Mr. Riedl.Furthermore, the Supervisory resolved to extend the Management Board andappoint a Chief Operating Officer. An appointment will be made to thisposition during the course of the business year 2020.1 The use of indicators in this press release is carried out in accordancewith the definition in the Annual Report 2018. This can be called up atwww.surteco-group.com.Contact:Martin MillerInvestor Relationsir@surteco-group.com+49 (0)8274 9988-50819-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: SURTECO GROUP SEJohan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 286647 ButtenwiesenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0Fax: +49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05E-mail: ir@surteco-group.comInternet: www.surteco-group.comISIN: DE0005176903WKN: 517 690Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich;Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg,Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 940065End of Announcement DGAP News Service940065 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)