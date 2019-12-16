DGAP-Adhoc: Tele Columbus AG: CEO Timm Degenhardt leaves Tele Columbus AG

16.12.2019 - 22:23 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Personnel/MiscellaneousTele Columbus AG: CEO Timm Degenhardt leaves Tele Columbus AG16-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDER INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 MAR*CEO Timm Degenhardt leaves Tele Columbus AG*Berlin, 16 December 2019.Tele Columbus AG announces that Timm Degenhardt will not extend his contractas Chief Executive Officer, which is scheduled to end on 31 August 2020. Thereason for his decision are the changes in the Company's Supervisory Board.The Supervisory Board accepts Mr Degenhardt's request and will appoint asuccessor in due course. Mr Degenhardt took up his role as Member of theManagement Board on 1 September 2017 and assumed the position as ChiefExecutive Officer on 1 January 2018.*About us*Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators whichreaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PYUR, the Company, offershigh-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. Allof this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV withvideo on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the TeleColumbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-artservices such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partnerfor municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is activelysupporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansionin Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services andcorporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides itsheadquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig,Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG islisted on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stockexchange.*Disclaimer*This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statementsreflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projectionsabout future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve anumber of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that couldcause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed orimplied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties andassumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements todiffer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-lookingevents and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actualresults could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in theforward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not toplace undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only asof the date of this document.This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures,such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs,ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial andoperating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives tomeasures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cashflows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial andoperating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not becomparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared.However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on theinformation contained in this document or on its completeness. Norepresentation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf ofthe Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any otherperson as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinionscontained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by theCompany or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other personfor any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of suchinformation or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. TheCompany does not undertake any obligation to update or revise anyinformation contained in this release, including forward-looking statements,whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Contact:Silke BernhardtDirector Corporate CommunicationsPhone +49 (30) 3388 4177presse@telecolumbus.dewww.telecolumbus.com16-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Tele Columbus AGKaiserin-Augusta-Allee 10810553 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 3388 4177Fax: +49 (0)30 3388 9 1999E-mail: silke.bernhardt@pyur.comInternet: www.telecolumbus.comISIN: DE000TCAG172WKN: TCAG17Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 937543End of Announcement DGAP News Service937543 16-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 16, 2019ET (GMT)