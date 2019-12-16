DAX ®13.247,18-0,31%TecDAX ®3.039,41-0,70%S&P FUTURE3.197,40+0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future8.609,50+0,04%
DGAP-Adhoc: Tele Columbus AG: CEO Timm Degenhardt leaves Tele Columbus AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: CEO Timm Degenhardt leaves Tele Columbus AG
16-Dec-2019 / 22:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDER INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 MAR
*CEO Timm Degenhardt leaves Tele Columbus AG*
Berlin, 16 December 2019.
Tele Columbus AG announces that Timm Degenhardt will not extend his contract
as Chief Executive Officer, which is scheduled to end on 31 August 2020. The
reason for his decision are the changes in the Company's Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board accepts Mr Degenhardt's request and will appoint a
successor in due course. Mr Degenhardt took up his role as Member of the
Management Board on 1 September 2017 and assumed the position as Chief
Executive Officer on 1 January 2018.
*About us*
Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which
reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PYUR, the Company, offers
high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All
of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with
video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele
Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art
services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner
for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively
supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion
in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and
corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its
headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig,
Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is
listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock
exchange.
*Disclaimer*
This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements
reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections
about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a
number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could
cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and
assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking
events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual
results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date of this document.
This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures,
such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs,
ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and
operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to
measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash
flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and
operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be
comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared.
However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the
information contained in this document or on its completeness. No
representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of
the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other
person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions
contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the
Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person
for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such
information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The
Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any
information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Silke Bernhardt
Director Corporate Communications
Phone +49 (30) 3388 4177
presse@telecolumbus.de
www.telecolumbus.com
16-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tele Columbus AG
Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
10553 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 3388 4177
Fax: +49 (0)30 3388 9 1999
E-mail: silke.bernhardt@pyur.com
Internet: www.telecolumbus.com
ISIN: DE000TCAG172
WKN: TCAG17
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 937543
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
937543 16-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 16, 2019 16:23 ET ( 21:23 GMT)
