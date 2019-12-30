DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG increases its current stake in SOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH into a majority stake and furthermore acquires all shares in CONTEAM : BELOW GmbH

30.12.2019 - 21:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital IncreaseThe Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG increases its current stake inSOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH into a majority stake and furthermore acquires allshares in CONTEAM : BELOW GmbH30-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Publication Pursuant to Article 17 MAR**The Social Chain AG increases its current stake in SOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbHinto a majority stake under issuance of new shares by way of capitalincrease in kind and payment of a cash purchase price and furthermoreacquires all shares in CONTEAM : BELOW GmbH *_Berlin, December 30, 2019_ - With the approval of the Supervisory Board,the Management Board of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN:DE000A1YC996, ticker: PU11) (the "*Company*") has resolved today to increasethe Company's share capital with exclusion of shareholders' subscriptionrights. The capital increase shall be effected against contribution in kindwith partial utilization of the existing authorized capital pursuant toSection 3 (6) of the Articles of Association of the Company. The Company'sshare capital will be increased from EUR 10,114,118.00 by EUR 75,600.00 toEUR 10,189,718.00 through the issue of 75,600 new no-par- value registeredshares with a notional value in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share.Only the shareholder of SOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH, Mr. Lars Müller, isauthorized to subscribe for the 76,500 new shares to be issued. In return,he will contribute approx. 19% of the entire share capital in SOLIDMINDNutrition GmbH into the Company on the basis of a contribution agreementalready concluded within the scope of the aforementioned capital increasethrough contribution in kind. The total of 75,600 new shares will be issuedat an issue price of EUR 20.00 per share.The Company acquires further 3.1% of the share capital of SOLIDMINDNutrition GmbH against payment of a fixed cash purchase price in a lowsix-digit amount and will control the majority of the share capital ofSOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH subsequently after the capital increase in kind hasbeen successfully registered in the commercial register.Furthermore, the Company - represented by its supervisory board - hasacquired the entire share capital of CONTEAM : BELOW GmbH with registeredseat in Mainz by way of a notarized purchase agreement as of today againstpayment of a fixed cash purchase price in a low million Euro range.*About THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG*As the first integrated social media company, THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG combinessocial media and social commerce, integrated through its own tech platformLINKS. The company is a pioneer in the creation, development and scaling ofsocial media brands. The company's headquarters are in Berlin withadditional offices in Manchester, London, New York and Munich.Contact:Jana Walker | Investor Relationsir@socialchain.com30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: The Social Chain AGGormannstraße 2210119 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)30 120840112E-mail: office@lumaland.comInternet: www.lumaland.comISIN: DE000A1YC996WKN: A1YC99Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in DusseldorfEQS News ID: 945009End of Announcement DGAP News Service945009 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)