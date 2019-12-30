DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.464,26-0,63%NASDAQ 1008.708,29-0,71%
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG increases its current stake in SOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH into a majority stake and furthermore acquires all shares in CONTEAM : BELOW GmbH
DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase
The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG increases its current stake in
SOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH into a majority stake and furthermore acquires all
shares in CONTEAM : BELOW GmbH
30-Dec-2019 / 21:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication Pursuant to Article 17 MAR*
*The Social Chain AG increases its current stake in SOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH
into a majority stake under issuance of new shares by way of capital
increase in kind and payment of a cash purchase price and furthermore
acquires all shares in CONTEAM : BELOW GmbH *
_Berlin, December 30, 2019_ - With the approval of the Supervisory Board,
the Management Board of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN:
DE000A1YC996, ticker: PU11) (the "*Company*") has resolved today to increase
the Company's share capital with exclusion of shareholders' subscription
rights. The capital increase shall be effected against contribution in kind
with partial utilization of the existing authorized capital pursuant to
Section 3 (6) of the Articles of Association of the Company. The Company's
share capital will be increased from EUR 10,114,118.00 by EUR 75,600.00 to
EUR 10,189,718.00 through the issue of 75,600 new no-par- value registered
shares with a notional value in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share.
Only the shareholder of SOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH, Mr. Lars Müller, is
authorized to subscribe for the 76,500 new shares to be issued. In return,
he will contribute approx. 19% of the entire share capital in SOLIDMIND
Nutrition GmbH into the Company on the basis of a contribution agreement
already concluded within the scope of the aforementioned capital increase
through contribution in kind. The total of 75,600 new shares will be issued
at an issue price of EUR 20.00 per share.
The Company acquires further 3.1% of the share capital of SOLIDMIND
Nutrition GmbH against payment of a fixed cash purchase price in a low
six-digit amount and will control the majority of the share capital of
SOLIDMIND Nutrition GmbH subsequently after the capital increase in kind has
been successfully registered in the commercial register.
Furthermore, the Company - represented by its supervisory board - has
acquired the entire share capital of CONTEAM : BELOW GmbH with registered
seat in Mainz by way of a notarized purchase agreement as of today against
payment of a fixed cash purchase price in a low million Euro range.
*About THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG*
As the first integrated social media company, THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG combines
social media and social commerce, integrated through its own tech platform
LINKS. The company is a pioneer in the creation, development and scaling of
social media brands. The company's headquarters are in Berlin with
additional offices in Manchester, London, New York and Munich.
Contact:
Jana Walker | Investor Relations
ir@socialchain.com
30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 120840112
E-mail: office@lumaland.com
Internet: www.lumaland.com
ISIN: DE000A1YC996
WKN: A1YC99
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 945009
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
945009 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 15:30 ET ( 20:30 GMT)
