DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Ehlers resigns from office at the General Assembly 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Vectron Systems AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Ehlers resigns from
office at the General Assembly 2020

22-Jan-2020 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG, Mr. Christian
Ehlers (79), has informed the Board of Management of Vectron Systems AG
today about his decision to resign from his office as Chairman of the
Supervisory Board for personal reasons at the General Assembly 2020 and to
leave the Supervisory Board at that time. Mr. Ehlers thus wants to give
sufficient time to find suitable successor candidates until the Annual
General Meeting.

Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 958877

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

958877 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 06:43 ET ( 11:43 GMT)
