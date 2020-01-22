DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Ehlers resigns from office at the General Assembly 2020

22.01.2020 - 12:43 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): PersonnelVectron Systems AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Ehlers resigns fromoffice at the General Assembly 202022-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG, Mr. ChristianEhlers (79), has informed the Board of Management of Vectron Systems AGtoday about his decision to resign from his office as Chairman of theSupervisory Board for personal reasons at the General Assembly 2020 and toleave the Supervisory Board at that time. Mr. Ehlers thus wants to givesufficient time to find suitable successor candidates until the AnnualGeneral Meeting.Contact:Vectron Systems AGTobias MeisterWilly-Brandt-Weg 4148155 Münster, Germanyphone +49 (0) 2983 908121mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080fax +49 (0)251 2856-560tobias.meister@vectron.de22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Vectron Systems AGWilly-Brandt-Weg 4148155 MünsterGermanyPhone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564E-mail: info@vectron.deInternet: www.vectron.deISIN: DE000A0KEXC7WKN: A0KEXCIndices: Scale 30Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 958877End of Announcement DGAP News Service958877 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)