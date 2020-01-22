DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecast for the financial year 2019/2020 from initially planned EUR 65 million to EUR 110 million.

22.01.2020 - 18:07 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

18:07

12:07

17:07

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Change inForecastVERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecastfor the financial year 2019/2020 from initially planned EUR 65 million toEUR 110 million.22-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecast for the financial year 2019/2020from initially planned EUR 65 million to EUR 110 million.*Zörbig/Leipzig, January 22, 2020 - Based on the current level of sales andraw material prices as well as the sales contracts already concluded, theManagement Board expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 110million in the financial year 2019/2020 and to increase net cash by the endof the financial year to approximately EUR 40 million. In its most recentforecast the company had expected EBITDA of approximately EUR 65 million anda low balance of net debt by the end of the financial year 2019/2020.The updated earnings guidance is necessary following the increase in biofueldemand across segments in the calendar year 2020 as well as the good orderbacklog till the end of the financial year 2019/2020.Contact:VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGRitterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)04109 LeipzigOlaf TröberInvestor RelationsPhone: +49(0)341/308530-251Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.deInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:*Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)*VERBIO is one of the leading independent producers and suppliers ofbiofuels, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanoland biomethane in Europe. The annual production capacity amounts toapproximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and750 gigawatt hours of biomethane. The Company produces its highly efficientfuels using internally developed, energy efficient production processes andinnovative technologies. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 reductions of up to90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. VERBIO delivers its productsdirectly to European oil companies, oil trading companies, independentfilling stations, freight forwarders, municipal utilities and vehiclefleets. In addition VERBIO markets high-quality pharmaceutical glycerine forthe consumer goods and cosmetics industry (glycerine is produced as aby-product in the production of biodiesel) as well as animal feed andfertiliser, a by-product of bioethanol and biomethane production. Within theGroup, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG acts as a management holding company.The operative business is conducted by the subsidiaries VERBIO DieselBitterfeld GmbH, VERBIO Diesel Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Diesel CanadaCorporation, VERBIO Ethanol Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Zörbig GmbH,VERBIO Agrar GmbH, VERBIO Logistik GmbH and VERBIO Polska Sp. z o.o. TheVERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the primestandard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.*Important notice*This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning theVERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained hereinrepresent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involverisks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company'sassumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements asfar as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGRitterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)04109 LeipzigGermanyPhone: +49 (0)341 308530-0Fax: +49 (0)341 308530-998E-mail: ir@verbio.deInternet: www.verbio.deISIN: DE000A0JL9W6WKN: A0JL9WListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 959129End of Announcement DGAP News Service959129 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)