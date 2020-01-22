DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%Dow Jones29.233,13+0,13%NASDAQ 1009.224,19+0,63%
DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecast for the financial year 2019/2020 from initially planned EUR 65 million to EUR 110 million.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Change in
Forecast
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecast
for the financial year 2019/2020 from initially planned EUR 65 million to
EUR 110 million.

22-Jan-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecast for the financial year 2019/2020
from initially planned EUR 65 million to EUR 110 million.*

Zörbig/Leipzig, January 22, 2020 - Based on the current level of sales and
raw material prices as well as the sales contracts already concluded, the
Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 110
million in the financial year 2019/2020 and to increase net cash by the end
of the financial year to approximately EUR 40 million. In its most recent
forecast the company had expected EBITDA of approximately EUR 65 million and
a low balance of net debt by the end of the financial year 2019/2020.

The updated earnings guidance is necessary following the increase in biofuel
demand across segments in the calendar year 2020 as well as the good order
backlog till the end of the financial year 2019/2020.

Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig

Olaf Tröber
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-251
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

*Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)*

VERBIO is one of the leading independent producers and suppliers of
biofuels, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol
and biomethane in Europe. The annual production capacity amounts to
approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and
750 gigawatt hours of biomethane. The Company produces its highly efficient
fuels using internally developed, energy efficient production processes and
innovative technologies. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 reductions of up to
90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. VERBIO delivers its products
directly to European oil companies, oil trading companies, independent
filling stations, freight forwarders, municipal utilities and vehicle
fleets. In addition VERBIO markets high-quality pharmaceutical glycerine for
the consumer goods and cosmetics industry (glycerine is produced as a
by-product in the production of biodiesel) as well as animal feed and
fertiliser, a by-product of bioethanol and biomethane production. Within the
Group, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG acts as a management holding company.
The operative business is conducted by the subsidiaries VERBIO Diesel
Bitterfeld GmbH, VERBIO Diesel Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Diesel Canada
Corporation, VERBIO Ethanol Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Zörbig GmbH,
VERBIO Agrar GmbH, VERBIO Logistik GmbH and VERBIO Polska Sp. z o.o. The
VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime
standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

*Important notice*
This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
VERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.

22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 308530-0
Fax: +49 (0)341 308530-998
E-mail: ir@verbio.de
Internet: www.verbio.de
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
WKN: A0JL9W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 959129

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

959129 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 12:07 ET ( 17:07 GMT)
