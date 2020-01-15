DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

DAX ®13.443,99-0,09%TecDAX ®3.105,61+0,21%S&P FUTURE3.283,90-0,12%Nasdaq 100 Future9.080,00-0,09%
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Villeroy & Boch AG: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
15-Jan-2020 / 09:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Dr. Alexander von Boch-Galhau has been elected as the new Chairman of the
Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG with immediate effect. By this the
interim chairmanship of Ralf Runge, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory
Board, ends.
Contact:
Johanna Schmitt
Company Lawyer
Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 28 35
Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / / 81 27 14
Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
