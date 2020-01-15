DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

15.01.2020 - 09:34 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): PersonnelVilleroy & Boch AG: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board15-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Dr. Alexander von Boch-Galhau has been elected as the new Chairman of theSupervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG with immediate effect. By this theinterim chairmanship of Ralf Runge, Deputy Chairman of the SupervisoryBoard, ends.Contact:Johanna SchmittCompany LawyerTel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 28 35Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.comKatrin MayHead of PRTel: +49 (0) 6864 / / 81 27 14Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Villeroy & Boch AGSaaruferstraße 1-366693 MettlachGermanyPhone: +49 (0)6864 81-0E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.comInternet: www.villeroy-boch.deISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207WKN: 765723Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 952959End of Announcement DGAP News Service952959 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)