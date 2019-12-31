DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.416,63-0,16%NASDAQ 1008.703,67-0,07%
DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee

DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee

31-Dec-2019 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, today
has resigned as member of the supervisory board and Chairperson of the Audit
Committee in accordance with the Articles of Association with effect as of
February 29, 2020. The Management Board and Supervisory Board thanks Mrs.
Prof. Dr. Köhler very much for her commitment to the company. The vacancy in
the Supervisory Board will be filled shortly.

Contact:

Johanna Schmitt
Company Lawyer
Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 28 35
Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com

Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 27 14
Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com

31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945695

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

945695 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 12:28 ET ( 17:28 GMT)
