DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): PersonnelVilleroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee31-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, todayhas resigned as member of the supervisory board and Chairperson of the AuditCommittee in accordance with the Articles of Association with effect as ofFebruary 29, 2020. The Management Board and Supervisory Board thanks Mrs.Prof. Dr. Köhler very much for her commitment to the company. The vacancy inthe Supervisory Board will be filled shortly.Contact:Johanna SchmittCompany LawyerTel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 28 35Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.comKatrin MayHead of PRTel: +49 (0) 6864 / 81 27 14Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Villeroy & Boch AGSaaruferstraße 1-366693 MettlachGermanyPhone: +49 (0)6864 81-0E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.comInternet: www.villeroy-boch.deISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207WKN: 765723Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 945695End of Announcement DGAP News Service945695 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)