DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.527,28-0,41%NASDAQ 1008.727,09-0,50%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
30-Dec-2019 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Yves Elsen, today has resigned as
chairman of the supervisory board and will leave the supervisory board
office with effect from December, 31 2019. The Management Board and
Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Elsen very much for his many years of
commitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be
filled in short term. Until a new Chairman is elected by the Supervisory
Board, Vice Chairman Ralf Runge will assume in accordance with the Articles
of Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.
Contact:
Johanna Schmitt
Company Lawyer
Tel: +49 (6864) 81 2835
Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com
30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945015
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
945015 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 13:21 ET ( 18:21 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|15,90
|-0,62%
|EUR
|-0,10
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_301219e
01:0530.12. 17:16
FTV_dpaafx_301219_AiF
01:0730.12. 15:01
Börsenjahr 2019: Ein Fazit
03:2030.12. 14:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219_60
01:0130.12. 13:56
FTV_dpaafx_301219c
01:3730.12. 12:23
Kramers Woche: Börse 2020 - Asien gehört ins Depot!
15:2430.12. 12:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219d
00:5930.12. 11:45
FTV_dpaafx_301219b
01:4030.12. 11:19
Ausblick 2020: Wenn die Börsen laufen sollen- Jahr der globalen Entscheidungen erforderlich
10:2630.12. 08:50
Ausblick 2020: Zinsen niedrig - Aktien teuer?
10:5330.12. 08:48
Der Auto-Jahresausblick 2020
14:0630.12. 08:47
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 1 - stehen?