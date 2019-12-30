DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

30.12.2019 - 19:21 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): PersonnelVilleroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board30-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Yves Elsen, today has resigned aschairman of the supervisory board and will leave the supervisory boardoffice with effect from December, 31 2019. The Management Board andSupervisory Board thanks Mr. Elsen very much for his many years ofcommitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will befilled in short term. Until a new Chairman is elected by the SupervisoryBoard, Vice Chairman Ralf Runge will assume in accordance with the Articlesof Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.Contact:Johanna SchmittCompany LawyerTel: +49 (6864) 81 2835Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Villeroy & Boch AGSaaruferstraße 1-366693 MettlachGermanyPhone: +49 (0)6864 81-0E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.comInternet: www.villeroy-boch.deISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207WKN: 765723Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 945015End of Announcement DGAP News Service945015 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)