DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.527,28-0,41%NASDAQ 1008.727,09-0,50%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

30-Dec-2019 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Yves Elsen, today has resigned as
chairman of the supervisory board and will leave the supervisory board
office with effect from December, 31 2019. The Management Board and
Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Elsen very much for his many years of
commitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be
filled in short term. Until a new Chairman is elected by the Supervisory
Board, Vice Chairman Ralf Runge will assume in accordance with the Articles
of Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.

Contact:
Johanna Schmitt
Company Lawyer
Tel: +49 (6864) 81 2835
Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com

30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945015

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

945015 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 13:21 ET ( 18:21 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ
VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ - Performance (3 Monate) 15,90 -0,62%
EUR -0,10
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 15,90 -0,62%
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 15,90 -0,62%
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden (deutsch) VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 15,90 -0,62%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 15,90 -0,62%
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 15,90 -0,62%
19:11 DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Laufzeit des MBA MVNO-Vertrags um 5 Jahre verlängert TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,58 -1,94%
19:11 PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Prolongation of the terms of the MBA MVNO contract for 5 years TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,58 -1,94%
19:00 EQS-News: Offenlegungsmitteilung Matador Partners Group AG: Offenlegung von Beteiligungen
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
19:22 Britischer Notenbankchef fordert klimafreundlicheres Investieren
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden (deutsch) VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 15,90 -0,62%
19:11 DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Laufzeit des MBA MVNO-Vertrags um 5 Jahre verlängert (deutsch) TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,58 -1,94%
19:02 CSU will Familien entlasten - Forderungskatalog für Winterklausur
19:00 DGAP-News: Offenlegungsmitteilung Matador Partners Group AG: Offenlegung von Beteiligungen (deutsch)

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
10:48 BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,50 +2,80%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
12:48 Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,80 -0,30%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 384,80 -0,30%
27.12. Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 295,60 -0,30%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
19:22 Britischer Notenbankchef fordert klimafreundlicheres Investieren
19:21 DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden (deutsch) VILLEROY + BOCH AG VZ 15,90 -0,62%
19:11 DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Laufzeit des MBA MVNO-Vertrags um 5 Jahre verlängert (deutsch) TELEFONICA DTLD HLDG NA 2,58 -1,94%
19:02 CSU will Familien entlasten - Forderungskatalog für Winterklausur
19:00 DGAP-News: Offenlegungsmitteilung Matador Partners Group AG: Offenlegung von Beteiligungen (deutsch)
Marktberichte
18:45 Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung kurz vor Jahresende PX 1.115,63 -0,33%
18:20 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste vor dem Jahreswechsel FRA40 6.029,07 -0,05%
18:08 MÄRKTE USA/Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rekordserie MYRIAD GENETICS DL-,01 25,80 +7,50%
18:07 Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste vor dem Jahreswechsel FRA40 6.029,07 -0,05%
18:04 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwach mit Gewinnmitnahmen - Fussballszene in Bewegung A.S. ROMA S.P.A EO-,15 0,669 +12,816%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 1 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen