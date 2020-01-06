DAX ®13.126,99-0,70%TecDAX ®3.001,20-1,14%Dow Jones28.703,38+0,24%NASDAQ 1008.848,51+0,62%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Court appointment of new Supervisory Board member...

DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Court appointment of new Supervisory Board member - Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube shall be court appointed as new Supervisory Board member and shall become Chairman of the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Court appointment of new Supervisory Board
member - Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube shall be court appointed as new Supervisory
Board member and shall become Chairman of the Supervisory Board

06-Jan-2020 / 16:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
have resolved in their meetings today to apply for a court appointment of
Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube as new member of the Supervisory Board of Vossloh
Aktiengesellschaft. Prof. Dr. Grube shall, following his appointment by the
court, also take over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board. Prof Dr.
Grube was the Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Bahn AG from 2009
to 2017 and will contribute substantially to the further development of the
Vossloh Group with his comprehensive experience and expertise in the rail
industry.

The application for court appointment of Prof. Dr. Grube occurs in the
context of Dr. Bernhard Düttmann having resigned as member of the
Supervisory Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft with effect as of 31
December 2019 due to his commitments at CECONOMY AG. Both the Supervisory
Board and the Executive Board express their gratitude to Dr. Düttmann for
his commitment and the very good work on the Supervisory Board of Vossloh
Aktiengesellschaft.

Mr. Ulrich M. Harnacke who took over the chairmanship of the Supervisory
Board in 2019 will again chair the Audit Committee following the appointment
of Prof. Dr. Grube.

Contact:
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49-2392-52-609
Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 947205

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

947205 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 10:58 ET ( 15:58 GMT)
