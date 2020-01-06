DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Court appointment of new Supervisory Board member - Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube shall be court appointed as new Supervisory Board member and shall become Chairman of the Supervisory Board

06.01.2020 - 16:58 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): PersonnelVossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Court appointment of new Supervisory Boardmember - Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube shall be court appointed as new SupervisoryBoard member and shall become Chairman of the Supervisory Board06-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschafthave resolved in their meetings today to apply for a court appointment ofProf. Dr. Rüdiger Grube as new member of the Supervisory Board of VosslohAktiengesellschaft. Prof. Dr. Grube shall, following his appointment by thecourt, also take over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board. Prof Dr.Grube was the Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Bahn AG from 2009to 2017 and will contribute substantially to the further development of theVossloh Group with his comprehensive experience and expertise in the railindustry.The application for court appointment of Prof. Dr. Grube occurs in thecontext of Dr. Bernhard Düttmann having resigned as member of theSupervisory Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft with effect as of 31December 2019 due to his commitments at CECONOMY AG. Both the SupervisoryBoard and the Executive Board express their gratitude to Dr. Düttmann forhis commitment and the very good work on the Supervisory Board of VosslohAktiengesellschaft.Mr. Ulrich M. Harnacke who took over the chairmanship of the SupervisoryBoard in 2019 will again chair the Audit Committee following the appointmentof Prof. Dr. Grube.Contact:Vossloh AktiengesellschaftInvestor RelationsDr. Daniel GavranovicPhone: +49-2392-52-609Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Vossloh AktiengesellschaftVosslohstr. 458791 WerdohlGermanyPhone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.comInternet: www.vossloh.comISIN: DE0007667107WKN: 766710Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 947205End of Announcement DGAP News Service947205 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)