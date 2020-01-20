DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson expects EBIT margin to be below recent guidance based on preliminary figures

20.01.2020 - 20:20 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Preliminary ResultsWacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson expects EBIT margin to be below recentguidance based on preliminary figures20-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR**Wacker Neuson expects EBIT margin to be below recent guidance based onpreliminary figures*Munich, January 20, 2020 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures forfiscal 2019, the Wacker Neuson Group expects Group revenue to reach aroundEUR 1.9 billion, with an EBIT margin of approx. 8.0 percent. In thepreviously published guidance, the Group expected revenue to come in at theupper end of the range of EUR 1,775 to EUR 1,850 million; the EBIT marginwas projected at between 8.3 and 8.8 percent.Efforts to streamline inventory resulted in large volumes of new equipmentbeing sold off and the impairment of raw materials in North America inparticular. This had a dampening effect on profit. Earnings were furtheraffected by the persistently unfavorable product mix.In light of current developments, the Executive Board approved today the keyprovisions of a program aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency.The Executive Board expects these planned initiatives to yield gradualsavings of up to 50 million euros relative to fiscal 2019 over the next twoyears.The full financial results for fiscal 2019 will be published on March 16,2020._Explanations of the indicators used here can be found on page 158 of the2018 Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report._*Your contact:**Wacker Neuson SE *Christopher HelmreichHead of Investor RelationsPreussenstrasse 4180809 Munich, Germany+49-(0)89-35402-427christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.comwww.wackerneusongroup.com [1]*Additional information on Wacker Neuson SE shares:*ISIN: DE000WACK012WKN: WACK01Admission: Regulated market (Prime Standard); Frankfurt Stock ExchangeCompany headquarters: Germany20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Wacker Neuson SEPreußenstr. 4180809 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.comInternet: www.wackerneusongroup.comISIN: DE000WACK012WKN: WACK01Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 957415End of Announcement DGAP News Service957415 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70d505d4defa26d1db182c059412bc40&application_id=957415&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)