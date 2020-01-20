DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson expects EBIT margin to be below recent guidance based on preliminary figures
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson expects EBIT margin to be below recent
guidance based on preliminary figures
20-Jan-2020 / 20:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR*
*Wacker Neuson expects EBIT margin to be below recent guidance based on
preliminary figures*
Munich, January 20, 2020 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures for
fiscal 2019, the Wacker Neuson Group expects Group revenue to reach around
EUR 1.9 billion, with an EBIT margin of approx. 8.0 percent. In the
previously published guidance, the Group expected revenue to come in at the
upper end of the range of EUR 1,775 to EUR 1,850 million; the EBIT margin
was projected at between 8.3 and 8.8 percent.
Efforts to streamline inventory resulted in large volumes of new equipment
being sold off and the impairment of raw materials in North America in
particular. This had a dampening effect on profit. Earnings were further
affected by the persistently unfavorable product mix.
In light of current developments, the Executive Board approved today the key
provisions of a program aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency.
The Executive Board expects these planned initiatives to yield gradual
savings of up to 50 million euros relative to fiscal 2019 over the next two
years.
The full financial results for fiscal 2019 will be published on March 16,
2020.
_Explanations of the indicators used here can be found on page 158 of the
2018 Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report._
*Your contact:*
*Wacker Neuson SE *
Christopher Helmreich
Head of Investor Relations
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich, Germany
+49-(0)89-35402-427
christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com [1]
*Additional information on Wacker Neuson SE shares:*
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Admission: Regulated market (Prime Standard); Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Company headquarters: Germany
20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 957415
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
957415 20-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70d505d4defa26d1db182c059412bc40&application_id=957415&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 14:20 ET ( 19:20 GMT)
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|15,75
|-1,56%
|EUR
|-0,25
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|12.11.
|HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER
|Positiv
|12.11.
|WARBURG RESEARCH
|Positiv
|17.10.
|WARBURG RESEARCH
|Positiv
Werbung
Werbung
