DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: Preliminary results for Q4 and full year 2019

03.01.2020 - 14:08

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary ResultsWestwing Group AG: Preliminary results for Q4 and full year 201903-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Munich, January 03, 2020* // Westwing Group AG ("Westwing") releasespreliminary and unaudited results for Q4 and the full year 2019 based onmost recent trading and information available.Westwing expects Q4 2019 revenue growth to be at least 10% and AdjustedEBITDA to be positive. With revenue growth of 9% in Q3 and of at least 10%in Q4 2019 - significantly stronger than in the first half of that year -Westwing now expects full year 2019 revenue growth of 5.0-5.7% (previously:lower end of the range of 6-12%), driven by GMV-to-revenue conversion timing(note: GMV growth FY 2019 at 6-7%) and a slight increase in return rate.Westwing's Free Cash Flow for 2019 is expected to be better than EUR -25million, driven by a positive development of the business and positive FreeCash Flow in Q4 2019. This is an improved expectation compared to theprevious Free Cash Flow guidance of being better than EUR -29 million.Westwing's net cash position per end of 2019 was at c. EUR 73 million.Westwing will publish key figures for the full year of 2019 on March 19,2020.*Contact:*Lorenz Erik WittjenGeneral Counselir@westwing.de*Disclaimer*This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are basedon the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of themanagement of Westwing. Forward-looking statements should not be construedas a promise of future results and developments and involve known andunknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual futureresults, performance or events to differ materially from those described inthese statements, and neither Westwing nor any other person accepts anyresponsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release orthe underlying assumptions. Westwing does not assume any obligations toupdate any forward-looking statements.03-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Westwing Group AGMoosacher Straße 8880809 MunichGermanyPhone: +49 89 550 544 377Internet: www.westwing.comISIN: DE000A2N4H07WKN: A2N4H0Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 946303End of Announcement DGAP News Service946303 03-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)