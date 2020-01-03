DAX ®13.201,98-1,37%TecDAX ®3.024,47-1,27%S&P FUTURE3.231,40-0,85%Nasdaq 100 Future8.836,75+0,97%
DGAP-Adhoc: Westwing Group AG: Preliminary results for Q4 and full year 2019
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Westwing Group AG: Preliminary results for Q4 and full year 2019
03-Jan-2020 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Munich, January 03, 2020* // Westwing Group AG ("Westwing") releases
preliminary and unaudited results for Q4 and the full year 2019 based on
most recent trading and information available.
Westwing expects Q4 2019 revenue growth to be at least 10% and Adjusted
EBITDA to be positive. With revenue growth of 9% in Q3 and of at least 10%
in Q4 2019 - significantly stronger than in the first half of that year -
Westwing now expects full year 2019 revenue growth of 5.0-5.7% (previously:
lower end of the range of 6-12%), driven by GMV-to-revenue conversion timing
(note: GMV growth FY 2019 at 6-7%) and a slight increase in return rate.
Westwing's Free Cash Flow for 2019 is expected to be better than EUR -25
million, driven by a positive development of the business and positive Free
Cash Flow in Q4 2019. This is an improved expectation compared to the
previous Free Cash Flow guidance of being better than EUR -29 million.
Westwing's net cash position per end of 2019 was at c. EUR 73 million.
Westwing will publish key figures for the full year of 2019 on March 19,
2020.
*Contact:*
Lorenz Erik Wittjen
General Counsel
ir@westwing.de
*Disclaimer*
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based
on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the
management of Westwing. Forward-looking statements should not be construed
as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and
unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future
results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in
these statements, and neither Westwing nor any other person accepts any
responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or
the underlying assumptions. Westwing does not assume any obligations to
update any forward-looking statements.
03-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 550 544 377
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 946303
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
946303 03-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 03, 2020 08:08 ET ( 13:08 GMT)
