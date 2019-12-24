DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Disposal
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced
Engineering

24-Dec-2019 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) has today
entered into an agreement for the sale of a majority equity stake in
Williams Advanced Engineering Limited ("WAE") to funds controlled by EMK
Capital LLP ("EMK"), an independent private equity firm. Gross proceeds from
the transaction, before tax and associated transaction costs, are expected
to be GBP47.7 million. EMK will also invest funds directly into WAE to support
and accelerate its long-term growth, including the commercialisation of
various technology opportunities. Williams will continue to retain a
significant minority interest in the WAE business. The transaction is
expected to conclude within the next few weeks.

Contact:
Mark Biddle
General Counsel
Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com

24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700
Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705
E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4
WKN: A1H6VM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 943115

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

943115 24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 07:00 ET ( 12:00 GMT)
Im Artikel erwähnt...

WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ
WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ - Performance (3 Monate) 13,10 ±0,00%
EUR ±0,00
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
13:07 PRESS RELEASE: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ 13,10 ±0,00%
13:00 DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ 13,10 ±0,00%
10.09. PRESS RELEASE: Williams Reports Half Year Results WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ 13,10 ±0,00%

