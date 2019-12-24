DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering

24.12.2019 - 13:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): DisposalWilliams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams AdvancedEngineering24-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) has todayentered into an agreement for the sale of a majority equity stake inWilliams Advanced Engineering Limited ("WAE") to funds controlled by EMKCapital LLP ("EMK"), an independent private equity firm. Gross proceeds fromthe transaction, before tax and associated transaction costs, are expectedto be GBP47.7 million. EMK will also invest funds directly into WAE to supportand accelerate its long-term growth, including the commercialisation ofvarious technology opportunities. Williams will continue to retain asignificant minority interest in the WAE business. The transaction isexpected to conclude within the next few weeks.Contact:Mark BiddleGeneral CounselMark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLCGrove, WantageOX12 0DQ OxfordshireUnited KingdomPhone: +44 (0) 1235 777700Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.comInternet: http://www.williamsf1.comISIN: DE000A1H6VM4WKN: A1H6VMListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 943115End of Announcement DGAP News Service943115 24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)