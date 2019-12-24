DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced...
DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Disposal
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced
Engineering
24-Dec-2019 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) has today
entered into an agreement for the sale of a majority equity stake in
Williams Advanced Engineering Limited ("WAE") to funds controlled by EMK
Capital LLP ("EMK"), an independent private equity firm. Gross proceeds from
the transaction, before tax and associated transaction costs, are expected
to be GBP47.7 million. EMK will also invest funds directly into WAE to support
and accelerate its long-term growth, including the commercialisation of
various technology opportunities. Williams will continue to retain a
significant minority interest in the WAE business. The transaction is
expected to conclude within the next few weeks.
Contact:
Mark Biddle
General Counsel
Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com
24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700
Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705
E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4
WKN: A1H6VM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
(Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 943115
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
943115 24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 07:00 ET ( 12:00 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|13,10
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick 2020: Europa? USA? Bleiben Großinvestoren 2020 bullish?
07:5924.12. 08:45
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück. Ist dieser Schritt richtig, um das Vertrauen in das Unternehmen zurückzugewinnen?