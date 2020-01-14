DAX ®13.438,99-0,09%TecDAX ®3.084,36-0,30%S&P FUTURE3.279,00-0,33%Nasdaq 100 Future9.067,00+0,99%
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de determines details of the capital increase with subscription rights
DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
windeln.de SE: windeln.de determines details of the capital increase with
subscription rights
14-Jan-2020 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER
JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
*windeln.de determines details of the capital increase with subscription
rights *
*Munich, January 14, 2020:* Today, the Management Board of windeln.de SE
("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201) decided, with the approval of
the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital based on the
resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting on September 27, 2019 of
currently EUR 2,989,101.00, divided into 2,989,101 no-par value bearer
shares, by up to EUR 5,171,144.00 by issuing up to 5,171,144 new shares,
each representing a pro rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per
share ("New Shares"), to up to EUR 8,160,245.00. The subscription price was
set at EUR 1.20 per New Share, so that the maximum gross proceeds of the
capital measure amount to up to EUR 6,205,372.80. The New Shares are
entitled to dividends from January 1, 2019 and will initially not be
admitted to trading on the regulated market but are expected to be admitted
to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the
further course of 2020 on the basis of a securities prospectus that is still
to be prepared.
Up to 2,501,093 New Shares are offered as part of a rights offering without
a securities prospectus to the Company's shareholders by way of indirect
subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 1:1.73, i.e. one existing
share entitles the holder to subscribe for 1.73 New Shares from the capital
increase (the "Rights Offering"). The subscription rights for fractional
amounts have been excluded. An organized trading of subscription rights will
not take place. The Rights Offering is expected to be published in the
Federal Gazette on January 16, 2020. The subscription period will begin on
January 23, 2020 (0.00 CET) and end on February 5, 2020 (24.00 CET). The
record date for the allocation of subscription rights is expected to be
January 22, 2020.
Remaining New Shares not subscribed by shareholders in the connection with
the Rights Offering or the granted additional subscription rights, as well
as up to 2,670,051 New Shares in respect to which existing shareholders
agreed to not exercise their subscription rights, will be offered to
selected institutional investors in a private placement at a price of EUR
1.20 per share ("Private Placement").
The Company has already received binding commitment letters to acquire New
Shares in the Private Placement at a price of EUR 1.20 per share for a
maximum amount of EUR 2,754,797.05 from several investors, which are
partially subject to certain minimum or maximum allocation rates for the New
Shares. The investors also include the companies bodyguardpharm GmbH and
Holland at Home B.V.
With the gross issue proceeds from the capital increase, windeln.de intends
to strengthen the Company's liquidity position in order to cover the
Company's still negative cash-flow until reaching break-even on the basis of
adjusted EBIT and to finance projects. The Company currently assumes that
its financing is secured for the financial year 2020 and beyond. If the
capital increase cannot be carried out to a sufficient extent and the
Company is not provided with any further equity or debt capital, it may not
have sufficient capital and will not be able to meet its payment obligations
unless corresponding sales respectively cash-flows from the operational
business can be generated. Further information on the capital increase and
risk warnings can be found in the Rights Offering, which will be available
in the Federal Gazette and on the website of windeln.de
(corporate.windeln.de).
The Company intends to publish preliminary financial results for the
financial year 2019 and the fourth quarter 2019 as well as an outlook for
2020 prior to the start of the subscription period.
Quirin Privatbank AG is accompanying the capital increase as issuing bank
and will offer the New Shares to the shareholders in accordance with the
Rights Offering.
*Important notice*
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States of America (the "United States").
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United
States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States,
except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements
under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in
the United States.
*Corporate Communications*
Sophia Kursawe
Phone: +49 89 41 61 71 52 65
email: presse@windeln.de
*About windeln.de*
windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in
Europe. The Company also operates a successful e-commerce business with
products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product
portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture,
toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in
October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to
https://corporate.windeln.de [1].
*Our shops*: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt,
www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/
Contact:
Corporate Communications
Sophia Kursawe
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65
Email: presse@windeln.de
14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 416 17 15-0
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL193
WKN: WNDL19
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 952927
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
952927 14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dca892d1746b94931a71841beaecda0a&application_id=952927&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 06:40 ET ( 11:40 GMT)
