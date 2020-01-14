DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de determines details of the capital increase with subscription rights

14.01.2020 - 12:40 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:40

06:40

11:40

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Actionwindeln.de SE: windeln.de determines details of the capital increase withsubscription rights14-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THEUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHERJURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.*windeln.de determines details of the capital increase with subscriptionrights **Munich, January 14, 2020:* Today, the Management Board of windeln.de SE("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201) decided, with the approval ofthe Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital based on theresolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting on September 27, 2019 ofcurrently EUR 2,989,101.00, divided into 2,989,101 no-par value bearershares, by up to EUR 5,171,144.00 by issuing up to 5,171,144 new shares,each representing a pro rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 pershare ("New Shares"), to up to EUR 8,160,245.00. The subscription price wasset at EUR 1.20 per New Share, so that the maximum gross proceeds of thecapital measure amount to up to EUR 6,205,372.80. The New Shares areentitled to dividends from January 1, 2019 and will initially not beadmitted to trading on the regulated market but are expected to be admittedto trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in thefurther course of 2020 on the basis of a securities prospectus that is stillto be prepared.Up to 2,501,093 New Shares are offered as part of a rights offering withouta securities prospectus to the Company's shareholders by way of indirectsubscription rights at a subscription ratio of 1:1.73, i.e. one existingshare entitles the holder to subscribe for 1.73 New Shares from the capitalincrease (the "Rights Offering"). The subscription rights for fractionalamounts have been excluded. An organized trading of subscription rights willnot take place. The Rights Offering is expected to be published in theFederal Gazette on January 16, 2020. The subscription period will begin onJanuary 23, 2020 (0.00 CET) and end on February 5, 2020 (24.00 CET). Therecord date for the allocation of subscription rights is expected to beJanuary 22, 2020.Remaining New Shares not subscribed by shareholders in the connection withthe Rights Offering or the granted additional subscription rights, as wellas up to 2,670,051 New Shares in respect to which existing shareholdersagreed to not exercise their subscription rights, will be offered toselected institutional investors in a private placement at a price of EUR1.20 per share ("Private Placement").The Company has already received binding commitment letters to acquire NewShares in the Private Placement at a price of EUR 1.20 per share for amaximum amount of EUR 2,754,797.05 from several investors, which arepartially subject to certain minimum or maximum allocation rates for the NewShares. The investors also include the companies bodyguardpharm GmbH andHolland at Home B.V.With the gross issue proceeds from the capital increase, windeln.de intendsto strengthen the Company's liquidity position in order to cover theCompany's still negative cash-flow until reaching break-even on the basis ofadjusted EBIT and to finance projects. The Company currently assumes thatits financing is secured for the financial year 2020 and beyond. If thecapital increase cannot be carried out to a sufficient extent and theCompany is not provided with any further equity or debt capital, it may nothave sufficient capital and will not be able to meet its payment obligationsunless corresponding sales respectively cash-flows from the operationalbusiness can be generated. Further information on the capital increase andrisk warnings can be found in the Rights Offering, which will be availablein the Federal Gazette and on the website of windeln.de(corporate.windeln.de).The Company intends to publish preliminary financial results for thefinancial year 2019 and the fourth quarter 2019 as well as an outlook for2020 prior to the start of the subscription period.Quirin Privatbank AG is accompanying the capital increase as issuing bankand will offer the New Shares to the shareholders in accordance with theRights Offering.*Important notice*This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly orindirectly, in or into the United States of America (the "United States").This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the UnitedStates. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not beregistered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the"Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States,except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirementsunder the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made inthe United States.*Corporate Communications*Sophia KursawePhone: +49 89 41 61 71 52 65email: presse@windeln.de*About windeln.de*windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products inEurope. The Company also operates a successful e-commerce business withproducts for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad productportfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture,toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded inOctober 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go tohttps://corporate.windeln.de [1].*Our shops*: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt,www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/Contact:Corporate CommunicationsSophia KursawePhone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65Email: presse@windeln.de14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: windeln.de SEHofmannstr.5181379 MunichGermanyPhone: 089 / 416 17 15-0Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.deInternet: www.windeln.deISIN: DE000WNDL193WKN: WNDL19Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 952927End of Announcement DGAP News Service952927 14-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dca892d1746b94931a71841beaecda0a&application_id=952927&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)