DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year 2019; break-even target on basis of adjusted EBIT changed to Q1 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/PreliminaryResultswindeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 andfinancial year 2019; break-even target on basis of adjusted EBIT changed toQ1 202122-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year2019; break-even target on basis of adjusted EBIT changed to Q1 2021 **Munich, January 22, 2020:* Based on preliminary financial numbers,windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201)generated revenues of EUR 22.9 to 23.1 million in Q4 2019 and revenues ofEUR 82.3 to 82.5 million in the financial year (FY) 2019 (FY 2018: EUR 104.8million). This corresponds to revenue growth of 24.1% to 25.2% compared tothe third quarter (Q3) 2019 (EUR 18.5 million). Due to lower than targetedrevenues in Q4 2019, windeln.de's goal of reaching break-even on the basisof adjusted (adj.) EBIT at the beginning of 2020 changed to Q1 2021.Based on preliminary numbers, the Group generated an adj. EBIT of EUR -1.9to -1.6 million in Q4 2019, which corresponds to an adj. EBIT margin of-8.3% to -6.9%. This is a significant improvement compared to the previousquarter (Q3 2019: EUR -4.7 million and -25.5% adj. EBIT margin) due tobetter operational performance and a recorded Value Added Tax (VAT)correction of EUR 1.7 million (adj. EBIT effect EUR 1.4 million) related todeliveries by windeln.de to Chinese customers via so-called freightforwarders in previous years. According to preliminary numbers, windeln.deachieved an adj. EBIT of EUR -13.9 to -13.6 million in FY 2019 (-16.9% to-16.5% adj. EBIT margin) (FY 2018: EUR -18.5 million and -17.8% adj. EBITmargin).The Group's total cash available as of December 31, 2019 was EUR 8.4million. The change in total cash available amounted to EUR -1.3 million inQ4 2019 (Q4 2018: EUR -1.6 million) and includes the receipt of payment froma Value Added Tax (VAT) correction of EUR 0.9 million. For the current year2020, the Group expects further inflows from the VAT correction of at leastEUR 2.1 million, i.e. a total of at least EUR 3 million.For 2020, windeln.de expects to achieve significant double-digit revenuegrowth and a significant improvement of adjusted EBIT. This shall beachieved in particular through the new cooperations with bodyguardpharm GmbHand Holland at Home B.V. as well as other efficiency projects such as themove of the warehouse in Germany and the outsourcing of the IT shop system.windeln.de will announce the final financial results for Q4 and FY 2019 andfurther details on the outlook for 2020/21 with the publication of theconsolidated financial statements on March 18, 2020.*Corporate Communications*Sophia KursawePhone: +49 89 41 61 71 52 65email: investor.relations@windeln.deContact:Corporate CommunicationsSophia KursawePhone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65Email: presse@windeln.de22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: windeln.de SEHofmannstr.5181379 MunichGermanyPhone: 089 / 416 17 15-0Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.deInternet: www.windeln.deISIN: DE000WNDL193WKN: WNDL19Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 959161End of Announcement DGAP News Service959161 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)