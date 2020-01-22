DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%Dow Jones29.241,87+0,16%NASDAQ 1009.219,34+0,57%
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year 2019; break-even target on basis of adjusted EBIT changed to Q1 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary
Results
windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and
financial year 2019; break-even target on basis of adjusted EBIT changed to
Q1 2021

22-Jan-2020 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*windeln.de publishes preliminary numbers for Q4 2019 and financial year
2019; break-even target on basis of adjusted EBIT changed to Q1 2021 *

*Munich, January 22, 2020:* Based on preliminary financial numbers,
windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201)
generated revenues of EUR 22.9 to 23.1 million in Q4 2019 and revenues of
EUR 82.3 to 82.5 million in the financial year (FY) 2019 (FY 2018: EUR 104.8
million). This corresponds to revenue growth of 24.1% to 25.2% compared to
the third quarter (Q3) 2019 (EUR 18.5 million). Due to lower than targeted
revenues in Q4 2019, windeln.de's goal of reaching break-even on the basis
of adjusted (adj.) EBIT at the beginning of 2020 changed to Q1 2021.

Based on preliminary numbers, the Group generated an adj. EBIT of EUR -1.9
to -1.6 million in Q4 2019, which corresponds to an adj. EBIT margin of
-8.3% to -6.9%. This is a significant improvement compared to the previous
quarter (Q3 2019: EUR -4.7 million and -25.5% adj. EBIT margin) due to
better operational performance and a recorded Value Added Tax (VAT)
correction of EUR 1.7 million (adj. EBIT effect EUR 1.4 million) related to
deliveries by windeln.de to Chinese customers via so-called freight
forwarders in previous years. According to preliminary numbers, windeln.de
achieved an adj. EBIT of EUR -13.9 to -13.6 million in FY 2019 (-16.9% to
-16.5% adj. EBIT margin) (FY 2018: EUR -18.5 million and -17.8% adj. EBIT
margin).

The Group's total cash available as of December 31, 2019 was EUR 8.4
million. The change in total cash available amounted to EUR -1.3 million in
Q4 2019 (Q4 2018: EUR -1.6 million) and includes the receipt of payment from
a Value Added Tax (VAT) correction of EUR 0.9 million. For the current year
2020, the Group expects further inflows from the VAT correction of at least
EUR 2.1 million, i.e. a total of at least EUR 3 million.

For 2020, windeln.de expects to achieve significant double-digit revenue
growth and a significant improvement of adjusted EBIT. This shall be
achieved in particular through the new cooperations with bodyguardpharm GmbH
and Holland at Home B.V. as well as other efficiency projects such as the
move of the warehouse in Germany and the outsourcing of the IT shop system.
windeln.de will announce the final financial results for Q4 and FY 2019 and
further details on the outlook for 2020/21 with the publication of the
consolidated financial statements on March 18, 2020.

*Corporate Communications*

Sophia Kursawe
Phone: +49 89 41 61 71 52 65
email: investor.relations@windeln.de

Contact:
Corporate Communications
Sophia Kursawe
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65
Email: presse@windeln.de

22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Hofmannstr.51
81379 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 416 17 15-0
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL193
WKN: WNDL19
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 959161

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

959161 22-Jan-2020 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2020 14:06 ET ( 19:06 GMT)
