DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL raises EBITDA guidance for 2019
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL raises EBITDA guidance for 2019
18-Dec-2019 / 19:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL raises EBITDA guidance for 2019*
(Hamburg, 18 December 2019) ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") expects a result from
operating activities before depreciation, amortisation, and exceptional
items (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2019 to be between EUR 27 million and EUR
30 million - this represents an increase compared to the profit forecast for
2019 published on 12 August 2019, which provided for an EBITDA of EUR 18 to
21 million (2018: EUR 48 million). As the business model change to online
lottery brokerage, which was originally included in the planning from 1
October 2019, was implemented on 15 October 2019 the ZEAL Group was able to
generate additional earnings contributions from the secondary lottery
business during this period. In addition, the marketing investments made by
ZEAL, depending on the respective jackpot development, were less than
originally expected, both due to lower jackpots and the fact that after the
business model change Tipp24.com marketing spend has not been fully ramped
up, yet.
Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual
Report 2018 on the Company's website (available at
https://www.zealnetwork.de/en/investors/publications/ [1]).
*Contact:*
Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 808 141-123
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Valentinskamp 70
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 808141-123
Fax: +49 (0)40 808 141-199
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 939831
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
939831 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1bf3baab20ecff0b5b9b8fe27da264ed&application_id=939831&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2019 13:42 ET ( 18:42 GMT)
