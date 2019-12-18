DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL raises EBITDA guidance for 2019

18.12.2019 - 19:42 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Change in ForecastZEAL Network SE: ZEAL raises EBITDA guidance for 201918-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL raises EBITDA guidance for 2019*(Hamburg, 18 December 2019) ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") expects a result fromoperating activities before depreciation, amortisation, and exceptionalitems (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2019 to be between EUR 27 million and EUR30 million - this represents an increase compared to the profit forecast for2019 published on 12 August 2019, which provided for an EBITDA of EUR 18 to21 million (2018: EUR 48 million). As the business model change to onlinelottery brokerage, which was originally included in the planning from 1October 2019, was implemented on 15 October 2019 the ZEAL Group was able togenerate additional earnings contributions from the secondary lotterybusiness during this period. In addition, the marketing investments made byZEAL, depending on the respective jackpot development, were less thanoriginally expected, both due to lower jackpots and the fact that after thebusiness model change Tipp24.com marketing spend has not been fully rampedup, yet.Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the AnnualReport 2018 on the Company's website (available athttps://www.zealnetwork.de/en/investors/publications/ [1]).*Contact:*Frank HoffmannInvestor Relations ManagerT: +49 (0)40 808 141-123frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: ZEAL Network SEValentinskamp 7020355 HamburgGermanyPhone: +49 (0)40 808141-123Fax: +49 (0)40 808 141-199E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.deInternet: www.zealnetwork.deISIN: DE000ZEAL241WKN: ZEAL24Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 939831End of Announcement DGAP News Service939831 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1bf3baab20ecff0b5b9b8fe27da264ed&application_id=939831&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)