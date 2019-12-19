DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.337,32+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.625,21+0,52%
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL subsidiary myLotto24 agrees with tax authority to limit risk until completion of VAT proceedings

DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL subsidiary myLotto24 agrees with tax authority to limit risk until completion of VAT proceedings

19-Dec-2019


DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL subsidiary myLotto24 agrees with tax authority to
limit risk until completion of VAT proceedings

19-Dec-2019 / 18:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*ZEAL subsidiary myLotto24 agrees with tax authority to limit risk until
completion of VAT proceedings*

myLotto24 Limited, London, United Kingdom ("myLotto24"), a wholly-owned
subsidiary of ZEAL, has entered into an agreement with the competent tax
authority _(Finanzamt)_ Hanover-Nord, which eliminates the risk of potential
fines for late payment of taxes and significantly reduces the amount of
potential interest payments.

Accordingly, myLotto24 will - without acknowledging any legal obligation -
pay a partial amount of approximately EUR 54 million on VAT assessed in
respect of its previous secondary lottery business. The payment is expected
to be made in January 2020.

The VAT payment will reduce the consolidated 'cash and pledged cash' and
'financial assets' position of the ZEAL Group accordingly. This totaled
approximately EUR 160.1 as of 30 September 2019.

The Fiscal Court of Hanover _(Finanzgericht Hannover)_ had ruled on 19
November 2019 to uphold the appeal by myLotto24 against the assessment of
VAT. The tax authority has meanwhile announced its intention to appeal the
decision. ZEAL Network SE remains confident that the action brought by
myLotto24 will be upheld in the last instance. In this case, the VAT paid
plus interest (currently 6% p.a.) would be refunded to myLotto24.

Contact:
Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Investor Relations

ZEAL
Valentinskamp 70
20355 Hamburg

T: +49 (0) 40 808141-123
M: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Valentinskamp 70
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 808141-123
Fax: +49 (0)40 808 141-199
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 940943

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

940943 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 12:23 ET ( 17:23 GMT)
ZEAL NETWORK SE NA O.N.
ZEAL NETWORK SE NA O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 21,46 +2,97%
EUR +0,62
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL subsidiary myLotto24 agrees with tax authority to limit risk until completion of VAT proceedings
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL-Tochtergesellschaft myLotto24 trifft Vereinbarung mit Finanzamt zur Risikobegrenzung bis zum Abschluss des Umsatzsteuerverfahrens
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL-Tochtergesellschaft myLotto24 trifft Vereinbarung mit Finanzamt zur Risikobegrenzung bis zum Abschluss des Umsatzsteuerverfahrens (deutsch)

BBVA schreibt 1,5 Milliarden Dollar auf US-Geschäft ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person des chinesischen Investors als mittelbarer Mehrheitsaktionär der HumanOptics AG nunmehr bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person of Chinese investor now known as indirect majority shareholder of HumanOptics AG
ÜBERBLICK am Abend /Konjunktur, Zentralbanken, Politik
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL übernimmt alle Aktien an der SPORTTOTAL International SA
DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person des chinesischen Investors als mittelbarer Mehrheitsaktionär der HumanOptics AG nunmehr bekannt (deutsch)
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Kursgewinne - Moskau leicht im Minus
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL übernimmt alle Aktien an der SPORTTOTAL International SA (deutsch)
DGAP-DD: OSRAM Licht AG (deutsch)
Deutsche Anleihen: Kursverluste - Rendite steigt auf Fünfmonatshoch

Wirecard: Bankhaus mit unglaublichem Kursziel
Tesla-Aktie auf neuem Allzeithoch – und nun?
Jungheinrich: Gabelstapler-Bauer senkt Prognose – Aktie bricht ein
7 Themen, die am Donnerstag für Anleger wichtig sind
Ein Schlag für Fahrdienst Uber – Aktie fällt
DGAP-Adhoc: HumanOptics AG: Person des chinesischen Investors als mittelbarer Mehrheitsaktionär der HumanOptics AG nunmehr bekannt (deutsch)
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Kursgewinne - Moskau leicht im Minus
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL übernimmt alle Aktien an der SPORTTOTAL International SA (deutsch)
DGAP-DD: OSRAM Licht AG (deutsch)
Deutsche Anleihen: Kursverluste - Rendite steigt auf Fünfmonatshoch
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Kursgewinne - Moskau leicht im Minus
Aktien Wien Schluss: Ruhiger und impulsarmer Handel
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger ziehen sich zurück
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wenig verändert - Tag der Zentralbanken
Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger ziehen sich zurück
