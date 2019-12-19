DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL subsidiary myLotto24 agrees with tax authority to limit risk until completion of VAT proceedings

19.12.2019 - 18:23 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): MiscellaneousZEAL Network SE: ZEAL subsidiary myLotto24 agrees with tax authority tolimit risk until completion of VAT proceedings19-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*ZEAL subsidiary myLotto24 agrees with tax authority to limit risk untilcompletion of VAT proceedings*myLotto24 Limited, London, United Kingdom ("myLotto24"), a wholly-ownedsubsidiary of ZEAL, has entered into an agreement with the competent taxauthority _(Finanzamt)_ Hanover-Nord, which eliminates the risk of potentialfines for late payment of taxes and significantly reduces the amount ofpotential interest payments.Accordingly, myLotto24 will - without acknowledging any legal obligation -pay a partial amount of approximately EUR 54 million on VAT assessed inrespect of its previous secondary lottery business. The payment is expectedto be made in January 2020.The VAT payment will reduce the consolidated 'cash and pledged cash' and'financial assets' position of the ZEAL Group accordingly. This totaledapproximately EUR 160.1 as of 30 September 2019.The Fiscal Court of Hanover _(Finanzgericht Hannover)_ had ruled on 19November 2019 to uphold the appeal by myLotto24 against the assessment ofVAT. The tax authority has meanwhile announced its intention to appeal thedecision. ZEAL Network SE remains confident that the action brought bymyLotto24 will be upheld in the last instance. In this case, the VAT paidplus interest (currently 6% p.a.) would be refunded to myLotto24.Contact:Frank Hoffmann, CEFAInvestor RelationsZEALValentinskamp 7020355 HamburgT: +49 (0) 40 808141-123M: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: ZEAL Network SEValentinskamp 7020355 HamburgGermanyPhone: +49 (0)40 808141-123Fax: +49 (0)40 808 141-199E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.deInternet: www.zealnetwork.deISIN: DE000ZEAL241WKN: ZEAL24Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 940943End of Announcement DGAP News Service940943 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 19, 2019ET (GMT)