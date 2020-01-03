DGAP-AFR: Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.01.2020 - 11:03 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Amadeus FiRe AG /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsAmadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financialreports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Act]2020-01-03 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Amadeus FiRe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shallbe disclosed:*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 23, 2020Address: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/berichte/Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 23, 2020Address: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/1/investor-relations/berichte/2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Amadeus FiRe AGHanauer Landstraße 16060314 FrankfurtGermanyInternet: www.amadeus-fire.deEnd of News DGAP News Service946253 2020-01-03(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)