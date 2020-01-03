DGAP-AFR: Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DAX ®13.185,19-1,50%TecDAX ®3.031,48-1,04%S&P FUTURE3.223,60-1,09%Nasdaq 100 Future8.836,75+0,97%
2020-01-03 / 11:03
Amadeus FiRe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 23, 2020
Address: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 23, 2020
Address: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/1/investor-relations/berichte/
Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Hanauer Landstraße 160
60314 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de
