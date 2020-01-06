DGAP-AFR: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.01.2020 - 12:11 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B.R.A.I.N. BiotechnologyResearch And Information Network AG / Preliminary announcement on thedisclosure of financial statementsB.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Preliminaryannouncement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]2020-01-06 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG herebyannounces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:*Report Type: Annual financial report*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: January 14, 2020Address:https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2018-19*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: January 14, 2020Address:https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2018-19Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: January 14, 2020Address:https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/financial-publications/2018-192020-01-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AGDarmstädter Straße 34-3664673 ZwingenbergGermanyInternet: www.brain-biotech.comEnd of News DGAP News Service947047 2020-01-06(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)