DAX ®13.011,54-1,57%TecDAX ®2.979,99-1,83%S&P FUTURE3.216,20-0,59%Nasdaq 100 Future8.810,00-0,90%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-AFR: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Preliminary...
DGAP-AFR: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology
Research And Information Network AG / Preliminary announcement on the
disclosure of financial statements
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Preliminary
announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles
114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2020-01-06 / 12:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG hereby
announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2020
Address:
https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2018-19
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2020
Address:
https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2018-19
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2020
Address:
https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/financial-publications/2018-19
2020-01-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com
End of News DGAP News Service
947047 2020-01-06
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 06:11 ET ( 11:11 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|11,38
|-5,17%
|EUR
|-0,62
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Spannungen zwischen USA und Iran dürften Kurse weiter dämpfen
01:5206.01. 08:43
Aktie im Fokus: USA-Iran-Konflikt zieht Lufthansa nach unten
01:0603.01. 14:11
Analyser to go: Citigroup vermutet steigende Kalipreise und hebt K+S
01:4403.01. 12:36
Experten erwarten 2020 keine großen Sprünge beim Dax
01:5403.01. 12:36
Drohender Konflikt USA-Iran lässt Kurse bröckeln
01:4203.01. 11:31
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 3.01.2020
00:5903.01. 11:01
Drohender Konflikt zwischen USA und Iran dürfte Kurse belasten
01:5003.01. 08:56
Aktien im Fokus: Verlierer von 2019 stark gefragt
01:0602.01. 14:25
Taschen der Verbraucher dürften sich 2020 füllen
01:4002.01. 12:15
Analyser to go: Pareto Securities stärkt BayWa den Rücken
01:3202.01. 11:45
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?