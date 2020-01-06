DAX ®13.011,54-1,57%TecDAX ®2.979,99-1,83%S&P FUTURE3.216,20-0,59%Nasdaq 100 Future8.810,00-0,90%
DGAP-AFR: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020-01-06


DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology
Research And Information Network AG / Preliminary announcement on the
disclosure of financial statements
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Preliminary
announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles
114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020-01-06 / 12:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG hereby
announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

*Report Type: Annual financial report*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2020
Address:
https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2018-19

*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2020
Address:
https://www.brain-biotech.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/2018-19

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2020
Address:
https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/financial-publications/2018-19

2020-01-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com

End of News DGAP News Service

947047 2020-01-06



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 06:11 ET ( 11:11 GMT)
