DAX ®13.522,55+0,20%TecDAX ®3.114,47+0,62%S&P FUTURE3.284,30+0,26%Nasdaq 100 Future8.980,00+0,40%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-AFR: Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports...
DGAP-AFR: Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brenntag AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]
2020-01-10 / 11:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Brenntag AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2020
Address:
https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
/finanzberichte/index.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2020
Address:
https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financ
ial-reports/index.jsp
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address:
https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
/finanzberichte/index.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address:
https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financ
ial-reports/index.jsp
2020-01-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com
End of News DGAP News Service
950833 2020-01-10
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2020 05:06 ET ( 10:06 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|49,93
|+0,93%
|EUR
|+0,46
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|08.01.
|CREDIT SUISSE
|Positiv
|08.01.
|UBS
|Positiv
|12.12.
|JPMORGAN
|Positiv
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Dax in Wartestellung vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht - RWE obenauf
01:3010.01. 11:10
Allzeithoch rückt immer näher - DAX-Check
02:4310.01. 10:37
Trading-Tipp: Dürr - Dezember-Trade erfolgreich, jetzt nachkaufen
02:0610.01. 10:36
McDonald's, Apple, Netflix, Luckin Coffee, Wasserstoff Index, RWE, Nordex, Airbus - Marktüberblick
10:1510.01. 09:00
Dax peilt neuen Rekord an - US-Arbeitsmarktbericht steht an
01:3610.01. 08:25
Die Woche: DAX nach Talfahrt wieder erholt; Iran-Konflikt im Fokus
10:4109.01. 18:00
Sony’s Elektro-Auto – reine Show oder eine Konkurrenz für Tesla?
05:2309.01. 17:13
Entspannung im Iran-Konflikt treibt den Dax an
01:4109.01. 17:01
Die Woche: DAX nach Talfahrt wieder erholt; Iran-Konflikt im Fokus
10:4109.01. 17:00
Most Actives: Varta, Cancom, Aixtron
03:2409.01. 16:28
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?