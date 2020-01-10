DAX ®13.522,55+0,20%TecDAX ®3.114,47+0,62%S&P FUTURE3.284,30+0,26%Nasdaq 100 Future8.980,00+0,40%
DGAP-AFR: Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brenntag AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]

2020-01-10 / 11:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brenntag AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:

*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2020
Address:
https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
/finanzberichte/index.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2020
Address:
https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financ
ial-reports/index.jsp

*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address:
https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
/finanzberichte/index.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020
Address:
https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financ
ial-reports/index.jsp

2020-01-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

End of News DGAP News Service

950833 2020-01-10



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 05:06 ET ( 10:06 GMT)
