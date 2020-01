DGAP-AFR: Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.01.2020 - 11:18 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

11:18

05:18

10:18

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brenntag AG / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsBrenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterlyreports and quarterly/interim statements2020-01-10 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Brenntag AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall bedisclosed:*Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 07, 2020Address:https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jspLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 07, 2020Address:https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/index.jsp*Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 04, 2020Address:https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jspLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 04, 2020Address:https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/index.jsp2020-01-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Brenntag AGMesseallee 1145131 EssenGermanyInternet: www.brenntag.comEnd of News DGAP News Service950845 2020-01-10(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)