DGAP-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.01.2020 - 11:08 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

11:08

05:08

10:08

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsDelivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterlyreports and quarterly/interim statements2020-01-13 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shallbe disclosed:*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 28, 2020Address:https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.htmLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 28, 2020Address:https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html2020-01-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Delivery Hero SEOranienburger Straße 7010117 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.deliveryhero.comEnd of News DGAP News Service951855 2020-01-13(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)