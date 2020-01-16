DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.01.2020 - 11:17 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

11:17

05:17

10:17

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SA /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsexceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financialreports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Act]2020-01-16 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.exceet Group SA hereby announces that the following financial reports shallbe disclosed:*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 12, 2020Address:https://ir.exceet.com/investor-relations/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 12, 2020Address:https://ir.exceet.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports/2020-01-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: exceet Group SA17, rue de Flaxweiler6776 GrevenmacherLuxemburgInternet: www.exceet.comEnd of News DGAP News Service954841 2020-01-16(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)