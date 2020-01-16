DAX ®13.405,70-0,20%TecDAX ®3.126,67+0,74%S&P FUTURE3.301,30+0,23%Nasdaq 100 Future9.081,00+0,20%
DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SA /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]

2020-01-16 / 11:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

exceet Group SA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:

*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2020
Address:
https://ir.exceet.com/investor-relations/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2020
Address:
https://ir.exceet.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-
reports/

2020-01-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

End of News DGAP News Service

954841 2020-01-16



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 05:17 ET ( 10:17 GMT)
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
