DAX ®13.405,70-0,20%TecDAX ®3.126,67+0,74%S&P FUTURE3.301,30+0,23%Nasdaq 100 Future9.081,00+0,20%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial...
DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SA /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]
2020-01-16 / 11:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
exceet Group SA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2020
Address:
https://ir.exceet.com/investor-relations/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2020
Address:
https://ir.exceet.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-
reports/
2020-01-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com
End of News DGAP News Service
954841 2020-01-16
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 05:17 ET ( 10:17 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|4,92
|+2,07%
|EUR
|+0,10
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Wikofolio-Hotspots: Wasserstoff und Brennstoffzellen gefragt – Vorsicht bei Varta!
06:2616.01. 11:26
Diese Marken stehen auf der Oberseite nun im Fokus - DAX-Check
03:1216.01. 11:07
Andreas Deutsch: Amazon, Visa, McDonald's, Beyond Meat, Hain Celestial, Adidas Andreas Deutsch
12:0716.01. 10:37
Jüngster Kurssschub nur der Anfang? Trading-Tipp des Tages
02:2716.01. 10:33
Nio, Beyond Meat, 3D Systems, Bayer, Telekom, Varta, Manz, Novo Nordisk, HelloFresh - Märkte am Morgen
13:5416.01. 10:02
Abwarten vor Besiegelung des ersten US-chinesischen Handelsabkommens
01:3515.01. 17:01
Lufthansa - Die Probleme häufen sich: Mitarbeiter packen aus
10:3315.01. 16:34
Most Actives: Daimler, AgraFlora Organics und CropEnergies
04:3615.01. 16:31
Dax setzt zum Sprung an
14:3515.01. 16:03
Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei - Deutsche Wirtschaft wächst weniger
01:3315.01. 15:25
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?