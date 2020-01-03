DAX ®13.185,32-1,50%TecDAX ®3.031,69-1,04%S&P FUTURE3.223,60-1,09%Nasdaq 100 Future8.836,75+0,97%
DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]
2020-01-03 / 10:56
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020
Address:
https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3031/geschaeftsberich
te.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020
Address:
https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3031/annual-reports.
html
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address:
https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte
.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address:
https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports
.html
2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
End of News DGAP News Service
946249 2020-01-03
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 03, 2020 04:56 ET ( 09:56 GMT)
