DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]

2020-01-03 / 10:56
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:

*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020
Address:
https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3031/geschaeftsberich
te.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2020
Address:
https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3031/annual-reports.
html

*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address:
https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte
.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address:
https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports
.html

2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

End of News DGAP News Service

946249 2020-01-03



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 04:56 ET ( 09:56 GMT)
