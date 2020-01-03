DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.01.2020 - 10:56 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsRheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financialreports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Act]2020-01-03 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shallbe disclosed:*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 18, 2020Address:https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3031/geschaeftsberichte.htmlLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 18, 2020Address:https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3031/annual-reports.html*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 30, 2020Address:https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.htmlLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 30, 2020Address:https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Rheinmetall AGRheinmetall Platz 140476 DüsseldorfGermanyInternet: www.rheinmetall.comEnd of News DGAP News Service946249 2020-01-03(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)