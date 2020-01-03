DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.01.2020 - 11:03 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsRheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterlyreports and quarterly/interim statements2020-01-03 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shallbe disclosed:*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 30, 2020Address:https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.htmlLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 30, 2020Address:https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html*Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 04, 2020Address:https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3032/quartalsberichte.htmlLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 04, 2020Address:https://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html2020-01-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Rheinmetall AGRheinmetall Platz 140476 DüsseldorfGermanyInternet: www.rheinmetall.comEnd of News DGAP News Service946257 2020-01-03(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)