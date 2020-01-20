DAX ®13.542,23+0,12%TecDAX ®3.171,50+0,60%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2020-01-20 / 15:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
*Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 24, 2020
Address:
https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 24, 2020
Address:
https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html
2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com
End of News DGAP News Service
957269 2020-01-20
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 09:50 ET ( 14:50 GMT)
