DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.01.2020 - 15:50 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:50

09:50

14:50

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsUBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reportsaccording to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]2020-01-20 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall bedisclosed:*Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 24, 2020Address:https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.htmlLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 24, 2020Address:https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html2020-01-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: UBS AGBahnhofstrasse 458001 ZürichSwitzerlandInternet: www.ubs.comEnd of News DGAP News Service957269 2020-01-20(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)