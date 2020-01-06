DGAP-AFR: Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.01.2020 - 16:21 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Villeroy & Boch AG /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsVilleroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financialreports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Act]2020-01-06 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Villeroy & Boch AG hereby announces that the following financial reportsshall be disclosed:*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 06, 2020Address:https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.htmlLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 06, 2020Address:https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-reports.html*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 20, 2020Address:https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.htmlLanguage: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 20, 2020Address:https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html2020-01-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Villeroy & Boch AGSaaruferstraße 1-366693 MettlachGermanyInternet: www.villeroy-boch.deEnd of News DGAP News Service947201 2020-01-06(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)