DGAP-AFR: Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Villeroy & Boch AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Villeroy & Boch AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]

2020-01-06 / 16:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Villeroy & Boch AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:

*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 06, 2020
Address:
https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/gesch
aeftsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 06, 2020
Address:
https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/annual
-reports.html

*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 20, 2020
Address:
https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/quart
alsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 20, 2020
Address:
https://www.villeroyboch-group.com/en/investor-relations/publications/quarte
rly-reports.html

Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

