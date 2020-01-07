DAX ®13.203,82+0,59%TecDAX ®3.033,82+1,09%Dow Jones28.620,96-0,29%NASDAQ 1008.847,57-0,01%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports...

DGAP-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: YOC AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020-01-07 / 15:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:

*Report Type: Annual financial report*

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address:
https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/

2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.yoc.com

End of News DGAP News Service

948101 2020-01-07



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 09:42 ET ( 14:42 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

YOC AG O.N.
YOC AG O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 4,12 -2,37%
EUR -0,10
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
15:42 DGAP-AFR: YOC AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG YOC AG O.N. 4,12 -2,37%
15:42 DGAP-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] YOC AG O.N. 4,12 -2,37%
12:44 DGAP-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements YOC AG O.N. 4,12 -2,37%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
15:55 SThree: 2020 Announcement Timetable STHREE PLC LS -,01 4,21 -0,94%
15:53 DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation SIEMENS HEALTH.AG NA O.N. 42,55 +0,25%
15:53 DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information SIEMENS HEALTH.AG NA O.N. 42,55 +0,25%
15:51 DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation SIEMENS 115,88 +0,05%
15:51 DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information SIEMENS 115,88 +0,05%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
16:02 BUSINESS WIRE: DXC Technology ernennt Carla Christofferson zum Chief Risk Officer
15:46 ROUNDUP 2/Mit Ach und Krach ins Amt: Pedro Sánchez bekommt seine Chance
15:39 T-Mobile US zieht mit eigenen Marken mehr Vertragskunden an als erwartet DT. TELEKOM 14,60 +0,12%
15:30 DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch) SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG 16,70 -1,76%
15:30 OTS: 3M Deutschland GmbH / Führungswechsel bei 3M (FOTO)

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
06.01. Covestro am DAX-Ende – das ist der Grund COVESTRO AG O.N. 40,44 +1,38%
09:19 Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,18 +0,78%
08:37 5 Themen, die am Dienstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.204,23 +0,59%
09:54 Evotec: Kooperation bringt Millionen EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,74 +2,71%
10:06 Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,74 +2,71%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
16:02 BUSINESS WIRE: DXC Technology ernennt Carla Christofferson zum Chief Risk Officer
15:46 ROUNDUP 2/Mit Ach und Krach ins Amt: Pedro Sánchez bekommt seine Chance
15:39 T-Mobile US zieht mit eigenen Marken mehr Vertragskunden an als erwartet DT. TELEKOM 14,60 +0,12%
15:30 DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch) SLM SOLUTIONS GRP AG 16,70 -1,76%
15:30 OTS: 3M Deutschland GmbH / Führungswechsel bei 3M (FOTO)
Marktberichte
15:05 Aktien Frankfurt: Schnäppchenjäger bringen vorsichtige Dax-Erholung MDAX ® 28.283,88 +0,32%
14:50 Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger trotzen Iran-Spannungen Dow Jones 28.620,35 -0,29%
14:34 MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street etwas fester erwartet UNDER ARMOUR A DL-,000333 19,45 +1,14%
13:27 Devisen: Euro gibt leicht nach EUR/USD 1,1145 -0,4551%
13:13 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.204,66 +0,59%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen