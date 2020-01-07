DGAP-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.01.2020 - 15:42 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: YOC AG / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsYOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reportsaccording to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]2020-01-07 /Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.YOC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall bedisclosed:*Report Type: Annual financial report*Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2020Address:https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: YOC AGGreifswalder Str. 21210405 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.yoc.comEnd of News DGAP News Service948101 2020-01-07(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)