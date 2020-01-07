DAX ®13.203,82+0,59%TecDAX ®3.033,82+1,09%Dow Jones28.620,96-0,29%NASDAQ 1008.847,57-0,01%
DGAP-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: YOC AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2020-01-07 / 15:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
YOC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address:
https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/
2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.yoc.com
End of News DGAP News Service
948101 2020-01-07
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2020 09:42 ET ( 14:42 GMT)
News-Suche
