DGAP-AGM: Jubii Europe N.V.: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Kanzlei der Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB Amsterdam, Niederlande on 13.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective o

DGAP-News: Jubii Europe N.V. / Announcement of the Convening of the GeneralMeetingJubii Europe N.V.: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting inKanzlei der Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB Amsterdam, Niederlandeon 13.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act)with the objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-02 /Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act),transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Jubii Europe N.V. announces the convening of the General Meeting. Pleasefind the full text of the announcement here:English:http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/191212082689/en/AMCO-#11277295-v1-Jubii_Europe_NV_-_AGM_2020_-_notice.pdf2020-01-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Jubii Europe N.V.Fonteinlaan 72012 JG HaarlemNetherlandsE-mail: contact@jubii.comInternet: http://www.jubii.comEnd of News DGAP News Service945969 2020-01-02(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)