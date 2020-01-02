DAX ®13.380,76+0,99%TecDAX ®3.062,13+1,57%Dow Jones28.538,44+0,27%NASDAQ 1008.733,07+0,27%
DGAP-AGM: TUI AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover on 11.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP-News: TUI AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
TUI AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover on
11.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with
the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-01-02 / 15:05
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act),
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TUI AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find the full
text of the announcement here:
English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/191212117985/en/TUI_HV20_EN_INVITATION.pdf
2020-01-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 511 5661378
E-mail: investor.relations@tui.com
Internet: https://www.tuigroup.com
End of News DGAP News Service
945971 2020-01-02
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 02, 2020 09:05 ET ( 14:05 GMT)
