DGAP-AGM: TUI AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover on 11.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.01.2020 - 15:05 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:05

09:05

14:05

DGAP-News: TUI AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General MeetingTUI AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover on11.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) withthe objective of Europe-wide distribution2020-01-02 /Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act),transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TUI AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find the fulltext of the announcement here:English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/191212117985/en/TUI_HV20_EN_INVITATION.pdf2020-01-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: TUI AGKarl-Wiechert-Allee 430625 HannoverGermanyPhone: +49 511 5661378E-mail: investor.relations@tui.comInternet: https://www.tuigroup.comEnd of News DGAP News Service945971 2020-01-02(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)