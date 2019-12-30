DAX ®13.263,26-0,55%TecDAX ®3.018,84-0,54%S&P FUTURE3.238,40+0,02%Nasdaq 100 Future8.783,25-0,28%
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min.


DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Disclosure
pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6 Interim Announcement
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

2019-12-30 / 12:19
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6 Interim Announcement*

In the period from 23 December 2019 up to and including 27 December 2019,
Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 169,542 shares of Deutsche Wohnen
SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE
disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

*Date* *Aggregate volume* *Weighted average price *
*(EUR)*
23 December 2019 84,781 &euro 36.1813
27 December 2019 84,761 &euro 36.5982
*In total* *169,542* *&euro 36.3897*

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback
program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 27 December 2019 thus
amounts to 2,628,698 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank
commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of
the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the
internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back [1].

Berlin, 30 December 2019

Deutsche Wohnen SE
The Management Board

2019-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

End of News DGAP News Service

944795 2019-12-30


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc0e8ce8ef0afb717dec3a67c63f0453&application_id=944795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 06:19 ET ( 11:19 GMT)
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
