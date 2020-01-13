DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

13.01.2020 - 15:39 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Disclosurepursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of theCommission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 8 Interim AnnouncementDeutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information2020-01-13 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of theCommission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 8 Interim Announcement*In the period from 6 January 2020 up to and including 10 January 2020,Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 427,072 shares of Deutsche WohnenSE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SEdisclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the dailyvolume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:*Date* *Aggregate volume* *Weighted average price **(EUR)*6 January 2020 82,188 EUR 36.69287 January 2020 78,782 EUR 36.86388 January 2020 87,635 EUR 36.45899 January 2020 91,977 EUR 36.110610 January 2020 86,490 EUR 36.3406*In total* *427,072* *EUR 36.4796*The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buybackprogram from 15 November 2019 up to and including 10 January 2020 thusamounts to 3,303,439 shares.The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bankcommissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt StockExchange (XETRA trading).More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 ofthe Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on theinternet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back [1].Berlin, 13 January 2020Deutsche Wohnen SEThe Management Board2020-01-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Deutsche Wohnen SEMecklenburgische Straße 5714197 BerlinGermanyInternet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.comEnd of News DGAP News Service952363 2020-01-131: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc0e8ce8ef0afb717dec3a67c63f0453&application_id=952363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)