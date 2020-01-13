DAX ®13.431,66-0,38%TecDAX ®3.097,13-0,26%Dow Jones28.858,56+0,12%NASDAQ 1009.018,59+0,58%
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Disclosure
pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 8 Interim Announcement
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-13 / 15:39
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 8 Interim Announcement*
In the period from 6 January 2020 up to and including 10 January 2020,
Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 427,072 shares of Deutsche Wohnen
SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE
disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
*Date* *Aggregate volume* *Weighted average price *
*(EUR)*
6 January 2020 82,188 EUR 36.6928
7 January 2020 78,782 EUR 36.8638
8 January 2020 87,635 EUR 36.4589
9 January 2020 91,977 EUR 36.1106
10 January 2020 86,490 EUR 36.3406
*In total* *427,072* *EUR 36.4796*
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback
program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 10 January 2020 thus
amounts to 3,303,439 shares.
The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank
commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of
the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the
internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back [1].
Berlin, 13 January 2020
Deutsche Wohnen SE
The Management Board
2020-01-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
End of News DGAP News Service
952363 2020-01-13
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc0e8ce8ef0afb717dec3a67c63f0453&application_id=952363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2020 09:39 ET ( 14:39 GMT)
