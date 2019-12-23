DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

23.12.2019 - 22:16 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.KGaA / Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art.5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital marketinformation2019-12-23 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of a capital marketinformation- Share buy-back - 27th Interim ReportIn the period from December 16, 2019 until and including December 20, 2019,a total of 188,844 shares were repurchased within the framework of the sharebuy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('FreseniusMedical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a)of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation(EU) 2016/1052.The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institutioncommissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on theFrankfurt Stock Exchange:*Day of repurchase * *Aggregated volume in *Weighted averagenumber of shares * share price**in EUR *16.12.2019 36,800 66.233717.12.2019 37,000 64.866318.12.2019 38,800 64.226119.12.2019 38,395 64.597720.12.2019 37,849 65.3689The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this sharebuy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including December 20,2019 therefore amounts to 5,107,678 shares.Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 ofDelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care'swebsite at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaArepresented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AGrepresented by its Management BoardBad Homburg v.d.H., December 23, 20192019-12-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaAElse-Kröner-Straße 161352 Bad HomburgGermanyInternet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.comEnd of News DGAP News Service942937 2019-12-23(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)