DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
KGaA / Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art.
5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3
of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market
information
2019-12-30 / 16:48
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Disclosure of a **capital market
information *
- Share buy-back - 28th Interim Report
In the period from December 23, 2019 until and including December 27, 2019,
a total of 0 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share
buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius
Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a)
of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution
commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:
*Day of repurchase * *Aggregated volume in *Weighted average
number of shares * share price*
*in EUR *
23.12.2019 - -
27.12.2019 - -
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share
buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including December 27,
2019 therefore amounts to 5,107,678 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's
website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., December 30, 2019
2019-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
End of News DGAP News Service
944993 2019-12-30
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 10:48 ET ( 15:48 GMT)
