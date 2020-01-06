DAX ®13.012,03-1,57%TecDAX ®2.979,96-1,84%S&P FUTURE3.216,20-0,59%Nasdaq 100 Future8.810,00-0,90%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market
information
2020-01-06 / 12:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- Share buy-back - 29th Interim Report
In the period from December 30, 2019 until and including January 3, 2020, a
total of 0 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share
buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius
Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a)
of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution
commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:
*Day of repurchase * *Aggregated volume in *Weighted average
number of shares * share price*
*in EUR *
30.12.2019 - -
02.01.2020 - -
03.01.2020 - -
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share
buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including January 3,
2020 therefore amounts to 5,107,678 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's
website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., January 6, 2020
2020-01-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
End of News DGAP News Service
947051 2020-01-06
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2020 06:04 ET ( 11:04 GMT)
Werbung
Passende Hebelprodukte von
|WKN
|Bezeichnung
|Hebel
|Long
|DC0VVN
|FMC WaveUnlimited L 56.5864 (DBK)
|7,043
|Short
|DC4LQ4
|FMC WaveUnlimited S 73.1884 (DBK)
|7,798
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|64,62
|-1,34%
|EUR
|-0,88
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|06.12.
|MORGAN STANLEY
|Negativ
|03.12.
|JPMORGAN
|Positiv
|18.11.
|HSBC
|Positiv
|Weitere Wertpapiere...
|FRESENIUS MD.CARE ADR 1/2
|32,80
|+1,23%
|EUR
|+0,40
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Spannungen zwischen USA und Iran dürften Kurse weiter dämpfen
01:5206.01. 08:43
Aktie im Fokus: USA-Iran-Konflikt zieht Lufthansa nach unten
01:0603.01. 14:11
Analyser to go: Citigroup vermutet steigende Kalipreise und hebt K+S
01:4403.01. 12:36
Experten erwarten 2020 keine großen Sprünge beim Dax
01:5403.01. 12:36
Drohender Konflikt USA-Iran lässt Kurse bröckeln
01:4203.01. 11:31
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 3.01.2020
00:5903.01. 11:01
Drohender Konflikt zwischen USA und Iran dürfte Kurse belasten
01:5003.01. 08:56
Aktien im Fokus: Verlierer von 2019 stark gefragt
01:0602.01. 14:25
Taschen der Verbraucher dürften sich 2020 füllen
01:4002.01. 12:15
Analyser to go: Pareto Securities stärkt BayWa den Rücken
01:3202.01. 11:45
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?