DAX ®13.012,03-1,57%TecDAX ®2.979,96-1,84%S&P FUTURE3.216,20-0,59%Nasdaq 100 Future8.810,00-0,90%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market
information

2020-01-06 / 12:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 29th Interim Report

In the period from December 30, 2019 until and including January 3, 2020, a
total of 0 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share
buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius
Medical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a)
of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution
commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

*Day of repurchase * *Aggregated volume in *Weighted average
number of shares * share price*
*in EUR *
30.12.2019 - -
02.01.2020 - -
03.01.2020 - -

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share
buy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including January 3,
2020 therefore amounts to 5,107,678 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's
website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., January 6, 2020

2020-01-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

End of News DGAP News Service

947051 2020-01-06



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2020 06:04 ET ( 11:04 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Passende Hebelprodukte von

WKN Bezeichnung Hebel
Long  DC0VVN FMC WaveUnlimited L 56.5864 (DBK) 7,043
Short  DC4LQ4 FMC WaveUnlimited S 73.1884 (DBK) 7,798
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

FMC
FMC - Performance (3 Monate) 64,62 -1,34%
EUR -0,88
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
06.12. MORGAN STANLEY Negativ
03.12. JPMORGAN Positiv
18.11. HSBC Positiv
Nachrichten
12:04 DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information FMC 64,62 -1,34%
12:04 DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation FMC 64,62 -1,34%

03.01.		 Deutsche Bank X-markets
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Kreuzen des GD 50 nach unten (65.13 Euro, Short) FMC 64,62 -1,34%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
FRESENIUS MD.CARE ADR 1/2 32,80 +1,23%
EUR +0,40

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
12:20 DGAP-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution AIXTRON 8,31 -4,00%
12:19 MARKT USA/Politische Spannungen dürften weiter belasten Dow Jones 28.634,88 -0,81%
12:15 ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF 30,56 +1,70%
12:15 ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) ITI Funds Russia-foc. USD Euro 27,98 -0,08%
12:11 DGAP-AFR: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG B.R.A.I.N. NA 11,38 -5,17%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
12:20 OTS: Jones Lang LaSalle SE (JLL) / Immobilien nachgefragt wie noch nie - ...
11:57 Maas hält Sanktionsdrohungen gegen Bagdad für falsch
11:54 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax muss wegen Iran-Krise um 13 000 Punkte kämpfen MDAX ® 28.003,04 -1,58%
11:45 DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG (deutsch) SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,45 -0,67%
11:39 Aktien Europa: Weitere Verluste im Zuge der Iran-Krise STXE 600 TR.+ LS. PR.EUR 260,14 -1,45%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
08:39 5 Themen, die am Montag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.012,44 -1,56%
05.01. Wochenausblick: Kriegsangst könnte DAX und Co drücken DAX ® 13.012,44 -1,56%
04.01. Autobauer mit gemischten US-Absatzzahlen – VW hat's vermasselt BMW ST 72,50 -1,12%
03.01. Goldpreis setzt Aufschwung beschleunigt fort Gold 1.408,50 +1,26%
03.01. Tesla überrascht mit neuem Rekord TESLA INC. DL -,001 391,80 -2,54%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
12:20 OTS: Jones Lang LaSalle SE (JLL) / Immobilien nachgefragt wie noch nie - ...
11:57 Maas hält Sanktionsdrohungen gegen Bagdad für falsch
11:54 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax muss wegen Iran-Krise um 13 000 Punkte kämpfen MDAX ® 28.002,93 -1,58%
11:45 DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG (deutsch) SCOUT24 AG NA O.N. 59,45 -0,67%
11:39 Aktien Europa: Weitere Verluste im Zuge der Iran-Krise STXE 600 TR.+ LS. PR.EUR 260,14 -1,45%
Marktberichte
12:19 MARKT USA/Politische Spannungen dürften weiter belasten Dow Jones 28.634,88 -0,81%
11:54 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax muss wegen Iran-Krise um 13 000 Punkte kämpfen MDAX ® 28.002,70 -1,58%
11:39 Aktien Europa: Weitere Verluste im Zuge der Iran-Krise STXE 600 TR.+ LS. PR.EUR 260,18 -1,44%
11:17 Devisen: Eurokurs setzt zu einer Erholung an EUR/USD 1,1203 +0,3821%
10:22 ROUNDUP: Iran-Krise treibt Anleger aus dem Risiko - Gold und Öl gefragt
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen