DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 ofRegulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)2016/1052Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital marketinformation2020-01-06 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.- Share buy-back - 29th Interim ReportIn the period from December 30, 2019 until and including January 3, 2020, atotal of 0 shares were repurchased within the framework of the sharebuy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('FreseniusMedical Care') announced on June 14, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a)of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation(EU) 2016/1052.The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institutioncommissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on theFrankfurt Stock Exchange:*Day of repurchase * *Aggregated volume in *Weighted averagenumber of shares * share price**in EUR *30.12.2019 - -02.01.2020 - -03.01.2020 - -The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this sharebuy-back in the period from June 17, 2019 until and including January 3,2020 therefore amounts to 5,107,678 shares.Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 ofDelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care'swebsite at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaArepresented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AGrepresented by its Management BoardBad Homburg v.d.H., January 6, 2020