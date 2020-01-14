DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones29.006,81+0,35%NASDAQ 1009.078,62+0,09%
DGAP-CMS: Godewind Immobilien AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG / Godewind
Immobilien AG: Purchase of treasury shares
Godewind Immobilien AG: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-14 / 18:42
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
_Public disclosure_ *according to Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation
(EU) No. 2016/1052* *supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)*
*Purchase of treasury shares*
*Frankfurt am Main, January 14, 2020 - *The Management Board of Godewind
Immobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), today
resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day to
launch and implement a share buyback programme under which up to 1,762,500
shares of the Company (equivalent to approximately 1.62% of the share
capital) are to be repurchased. The maximum total volume of the share
buyback programme (acquisition costs excluding ancillary acquisition costs)
is EUR 8.46 million (based on the closing price of EUR 4.80 as per 14
January 2020). The shares are to be repurchased exclusively via the stock
exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).
With the share buyback programme the Company is making partial use of the
authorization granted by the ordinary shareholders' meeting on August 6,
2019, according to which up to a total of 10% of the Company's share capital
existing at the time the resolution was adopted or - if this value is lower
- at the time the authorization is exercised may be acquired until August 5,
2024. In the case of an acquisition via the stock exchange, the purchase
price per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed or
fall short of the price of a share of the Company in XETRA trading (or a
comparable successor system) determined by the opening auction on the
trading day by more than 10%. To date, no use has been made of this
authorization. The Company currently holds 1.5 million treasury shares.
The repurchased shares may be used for any purpose permitted under the
authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on August 6, 2019,
including (a) the sale of the shares under exclusion of shareholders'
subscription rights against cash payment, provided that the price at which
the shares are sold is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price
of the Company's shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system),
and (b) against non-cash contributions; the shares may also be redeemed.
The buyback will take place within a period from January 16, 2020 (first
possible acquisition day) until April 30, 2020 (last possible acquisition
day) at the latest. The Company reserves the right to suspend or discontinue
the share buyback programme at any time or to continue it after the
expiration of the last possible acquisition date on the basis of a new
resolution and corresponding announcement.
The share buyback will be carried out under the management of a credit
institution which will make its decisions on the time of the acquisition of
the shares independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The appointed
credit institution has undertaken vis-à-vis the Company to execute the
buybacks in accordance with the requirements of the authorization granted by
the ordinary shareholders' meeting dated August 6, 2019, the so-called 'Safe
Harbour' regulations pursuant to Article 5(1) and (3) MAR in conjunction
with Article 2 to Article 4 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8
March 2016 ('Delegate Regulation').
In accordance with the Delegate Regulation, no purchase price may be paid
that is higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest
independent bid at the time of the purchase, in each case on the trading
venue where the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values is
decisive. In accordance with the Delegate Regulation, no more than 25% of
the average daily turnover of shares on the trading venue on which the
purchase takes place may be acquired on any given day. The average share
turnover is based on the average daily trading volume of the 20 trading days
prior to the specific purchase date.
In accordance with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Delegates' Regulation,
information on transactions in connection with the repurchase will be
appropriately disclosed at the latest by the end of the seventh trading day
following the day on which such transactions were executed. In addition, in
accordance with Article 2(3) of the Delegates Regulation, the Company will
publish the announced transactions on its website
(https://www.godewind-ag.com) under the heading 'Investors' in the 'Shares'
section under the menu item 'Share buyback' and ensure that the information
remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of
announcement.
2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Godewind Immobilien AG
Taunusanlage 8
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
End of News DGAP News Service
953549 2020-01-14
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 12:42 ET ( 17:42 GMT)
