DGAP-CMS: Godewind Immobilien AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Godewind Immobilien AG / GodewindImmobilien AG: Purchase of treasury sharesGodewind Immobilien AG: Release of a capital market information2020-01-14 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement._Public disclosure_ *according to Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation(EU) No. 2016/1052* *supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)**Purchase of treasury shares**Frankfurt am Main, January 14, 2020 - *The Management Board of GodewindImmobilien AG, Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A2G8XX3) ('Company'), todayresolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the same day tolaunch and implement a share buyback programme under which up to 1,762,500shares of the Company (equivalent to approximately 1.62% of the sharecapital) are to be repurchased. The maximum total volume of the sharebuyback programme (acquisition costs excluding ancillary acquisition costs)is EUR 8.46 million (based on the closing price of EUR 4.80 as per 14January 2020). The shares are to be repurchased exclusively via the stockexchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRAtrading).With the share buyback programme the Company is making partial use of theauthorization granted by the ordinary shareholders' meeting on August 6,2019, according to which up to a total of 10% of the Company's share capitalexisting at the time the resolution was adopted or - if this value is lower- at the time the authorization is exercised may be acquired until August 5,2024. In the case of an acquisition via the stock exchange, the purchaseprice per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed orfall short of the price of a share of the Company in XETRA trading (or acomparable successor system) determined by the opening auction on thetrading day by more than 10%. To date, no use has been made of thisauthorization. The Company currently holds 1.5 million treasury shares.The repurchased shares may be used for any purpose permitted under theauthorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on August 6, 2019,including (a) the sale of the shares under exclusion of shareholders'subscription rights against cash payment, provided that the price at whichthe shares are sold is not significantly lower than the stock exchange priceof the Company's shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system),and (b) against non-cash contributions; the shares may also be redeemed.The buyback will take place within a period from January 16, 2020 (firstpossible acquisition day) until April 30, 2020 (last possible acquisitionday) at the latest. The Company reserves the right to suspend or discontinuethe share buyback programme at any time or to continue it after theexpiration of the last possible acquisition date on the basis of a newresolution and corresponding announcement.The share buyback will be carried out under the management of a creditinstitution which will make its decisions on the time of the acquisition ofthe shares independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The appointedcredit institution has undertaken vis-à-vis the Company to execute thebuybacks in accordance with the requirements of the authorization granted bythe ordinary shareholders' meeting dated August 6, 2019, the so-called 'SafeHarbour' regulations pursuant to Article 5(1) and (3) MAR in conjunctionwith Article 2 to Article 4 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8March 2016 ('Delegate Regulation').In accordance with the Delegate Regulation, no purchase price may be paidthat is higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highestindependent bid at the time of the purchase, in each case on the tradingvenue where the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values isdecisive. In accordance with the Delegate Regulation, no more than 25% ofthe average daily turnover of shares on the trading venue on which thepurchase takes place may be acquired on any given day. The average shareturnover is based on the average daily trading volume of the 20 trading daysprior to the specific purchase date.In accordance with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Delegates' Regulation,information on transactions in connection with the repurchase will beappropriately disclosed at the latest by the end of the seventh trading dayfollowing the day on which such transactions were executed. In addition, inaccordance with Article 2(3) of the Delegates Regulation, the Company willpublish the announced transactions on its website(https://www.godewind-ag.com) under the heading 'Investors' in the 'Shares'section under the menu item 'Share buyback' and ensure that the informationremains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date ofannouncement.2020-01-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Godewind Immobilien AGTaunusanlage 860329 Frankfurt am MainGermanyEnd of News DGAP News Service953549 2020-01-14(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)