DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure accordingto art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014(MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the DelegatedRegulation (EU) no. 2016/1052JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information2019-12-27 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Wiesbaden, 27 December 2019**JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 ofthe Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para.2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052**Announcement in connection with the share buyback program**21st Interim Reporting*In the time period from 23 December 2019 until and including 27 December2019 a number of 7,703 shares were bought back within the framework of theshare buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosedpursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.Day of Aggregated volume Weighted Aggregated volumepurchase in shares average price (Euro)(Euro)23 December 3,703 6.5580 24,284.16201927 December 4,000 6.6836 26,734.502019Total 7,703 6.6232 51,018.66The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the frameworkof the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to161,976.The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that hasbeen commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively onthe electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b),para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations [1].Wiesbaden, 27 December 2019JDC Group AGThe Managing Board2019-12-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: JDC Group AGKormoranweg 165201 WiesbadenGermanyInternet: http://www.jdcgroup.deEnd of News DGAP News Service943907 2019-12-271: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f6544d94eebb03acb129cfd4045ff24&application_id=943907&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 27, 2019ET (GMT)