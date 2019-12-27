DAX ®13.361,56+0,46%TecDAX ®3.037,89-0,64%S&P FUTURE3.253,50+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according
to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014
(MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
2019-12-27 / 14:24
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Wiesbaden, 27 December 2019*
*JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of
the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para.
2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052*
*Announcement in connection with the share buyback program*
*21st Interim Reporting*
In the time period from 23 December 2019 until and including 27 December
2019 a number of 7,703 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed
pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of Aggregated volume Weighted Aggregated volume
purchase in shares average price (Euro)
(Euro)
23 December 3,703 6.5580 24,284.16
2019
27 December 4,000 6.6836 26,734.50
2019
Total 7,703 6.6232 51,018.66
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to
161,976.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b),
para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2
para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations [1].
Wiesbaden, 27 December 2019
JDC Group AG
The Managing Board
2019-12-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
End of News DGAP News Service
943907 2019-12-27
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f6544d94eebb03acb129cfd4045ff24&application_id=943907&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2019 08:24 ET ( 13:24 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|6,76
|-0,59%
|EUR
|-0,04
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_271219_60
01:0327.12. 12:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219d
01:2627.12. 11:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219c
01:2727.12. 11:41
FTV_dpaafx_271219b
01:3427.12. 10:40
FTV_dpaafx_271219a
01:4327.12. 08:34
Ausblick 2020: Europas Banken: Moodyu2018s senkt Ausblick
12:2627.12. 08:33
Welche Rolle spielt Europa im Streit USA-China 2020? Und Europas Aktien?
13:1427.12. 08:31
Ausblick 2020: Europa? USA? Bleiben Großinvestoren 2020 bullish?
07:5924.12. 08:45
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Im Tarifkonflikt der Lufthansa hat die Kabinengewerkschaft Ufo mit weiteren Streiks gedroht, falls kein Lösungsweg ausgehandelt wird. Haben Sie dafür Verständnis?