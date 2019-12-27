DAX ®13.361,56+0,46%TecDAX ®3.037,89-0,64%S&P FUTURE3.253,50+0,28%Nasdaq 100 Future8.770,50+0,47%
DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according
to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014
(MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

2019-12-27 / 14:24
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Wiesbaden, 27 December 2019*

*JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of
the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para.
2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052*

*Announcement in connection with the share buyback program*

*21st Interim Reporting*

In the time period from 23 December 2019 until and including 27 December
2019 a number of 7,703 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed
pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of Aggregated volume Weighted Aggregated volume
purchase in shares average price (Euro)
(Euro)
23 December 3,703 6.5580 24,284.16
2019
27 December 4,000 6.6836 26,734.50
2019
Total 7,703 6.6232 51,018.66

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to
161,976.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b),
para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2
para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations [1].

Wiesbaden, 27 December 2019

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

2019-12-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

End of News DGAP News Service

943907 2019-12-27


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f6544d94eebb03acb129cfd4045ff24&application_id=943907&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 08:24 ET ( 13:24 GMT)
