DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure accordingto art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014(MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the DelegatedRegulation (EU) no. 2016/1052JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information2020-01-17 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Wiesbaden, 17 January 2020**JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 ofthe Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para.2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052**Announcement in connection with the share buyback program**23rd Interim Reporting*In the time period from 13 January 2020 until and including 17 January 2020a number of 16,710 shares were bought back within the framework of the sharebuyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuantto art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.Day of Aggregated volume Weighted Aggregated volumepurchase in shares average price (Euro)(Euro)13 January 6,000 7.0000 42,000.00202014 January 4,710 6.8500 32,263.36202015 January 6,000 6.5400 39,240.002020Total 16,710 6.7925 113,503.36The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the frameworkof the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to198,286.The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that hasbeen commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively onthe electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b),para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations [1].Wiesbaden, 17 January 2020JDC Group AGThe Managing Board2020-01-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: JDC Group AGKormoranweg 165201 WiesbadenGermanyInternet: http://www.jdcgroup.deEnd of News DGAP News Service956299 2020-01-171: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f6544d94eebb03acb129cfd4045ff24&application_id=956299&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)