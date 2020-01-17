DAX ®13.522,60+0,69%TecDAX ®3.141,84+0,39%S&P FUTURE3.326,00+0,29%Nasdaq 100 Future9.092,50+0,36%
DGAP-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according
to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014
(MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-17 / 14:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Wiesbaden, 17 January 2020*
*JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of
the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para.
2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052*
*Announcement in connection with the share buyback program*
*23rd Interim Reporting*
In the time period from 13 January 2020 until and including 17 January 2020
a number of 16,710 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant
to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of Aggregated volume Weighted Aggregated volume
purchase in shares average price (Euro)
(Euro)
13 January 6,000 7.0000 42,000.00
2020
14 January 4,710 6.8500 32,263.36
2020
15 January 6,000 6.5400 39,240.00
2020
Total 16,710 6.7925 113,503.36
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to
198,286.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b),
para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2
para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations [1].
Wiesbaden, 17 January 2020
JDC Group AG
The Managing Board
2020-01-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
End of News DGAP News Service
956299 2020-01-17
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f6544d94eebb03acb129cfd4045ff24&application_id=956299&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 08:46 ET ( 13:46 GMT)
