DAX ®13.252,47-0,27%TecDAX ®3.040,18-0,68%S&P FUTURE3.197,40+0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future8.609,50+0,04%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share
buyback program
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2019-12-18 / 12:54
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 paragraph 1 a) of Regulation (EU)
596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 *
On October 30, 2019, the Executive Board of the personally liable partner
KWS SE adopted a resolution for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0007074007)
to acquire shares in its own company for its Employee Stock Program in
accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Law
(AktG). The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations
from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c)
of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
The shares will be bought back in accordance with the safe harbor
regulations of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The buy-back is to be conducted in the period January 9, 2020, to February
28, 2020, the subscription period for employees will end on January 23,
2020. The maximum number of shares to be bought back will be determined by
the number actually needed to issue shares to employees and is limited to
2500 shares per employee. No more than a total of 125,000 own shares are to
be bought back. In addition, the total purchase price for the shares to be
acquired under the share buy-back program is limited to 7.5 million euros
(excluding ancillary acquisition costs).
The buy-back program is to be conducted by a bank, which will decide on the
precise time at which shares in the company are acquired within the
above-stated period, independently and uninfluenced by the company. Among
other things, the bank will also undertake toward the company to comply with
the conditions for trading specified in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
The buy-back of shares is to take place exclusively via the stock exchange
in a manner that protects the share price. The maximum purchase price per
acquired share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) shall not be more
than 5 percent above or more than 5 percent below the market price of the
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA share in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange as determined by the opening auction on the trading day. In
addition, in accordance with the trading terms and conditions set out in
Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of the Commission, no
purchase price will be paid which is higher than the purchase price of the
last independent trade on the stock exchange on which the purchase is
carried out or the last highest independent purchase bid on the stock
exchange on which the purchase is carried out, which shall also apply if the
shares are traded on different trading venues; the higher of the two values
shall be relevant. According to the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
of the Commission, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of the
shares traded on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out
will be acquired on any given day; the average volume of the shares traded
will be calculated on the basis of the average daily volume traded during
the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.
The share buyback may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance
with the applicable legal requirements.
Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be
adequately disclosed publicly in a manner complying with the requirements of
Article 2 paragraph 3 sentence 1 in conjunction with paragraph 2 of
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 no later than the end of
the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such
transactions.
In accordance with Article 2 paragraph 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the company will also post the disclosed
transactions on its website (www.kws.de) in the section 'Investor Relations'
and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year
period from the date of adequate public disclosure.
2019-12-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de
End of News DGAP News Service
938831 2019-12-18
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2019 06:54 ET ( 11:54 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|57,70
|-0,52%
|EUR
|-0,30
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|02.12.
|WARBURG RESEARCH
|Positiv
|27.11.
|DZ BANK
|Positiv
|26.11.
|NORDLB
|Neutral
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Milliarden-Fusion unter Autobauern: PSA bandelt mit FCA an
01:3318.12. 12:40
Marion Schlegel: Canopy Growth, Evotec, MorphoSys, BioNTech
08:5518.12. 12:17
HeavytraderZ: Geheimtipp Halliburton? Das sind die Kursziele
05:2018.12. 12:15
Marktstratege Lipkow: Schlägt Deutschland 2020 die USA? RWE, E.ON, VW, SAP Favoriten, Bayer Überraschung
13:0518.12. 11:47
Mega-Fusion setzt deutsche Autowerte unter Druck
01:4418.12. 11:40
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 18.12.2019
01:0518.12. 11:40
Gewinnmitnahmen führen DAX in die Seitwärtsrange zurück - DAX-Check
02:3218.12. 10:45
Trading-Tipp: ArcelorMittal - ist die Trendwende geschafft?
02:3418.12. 10:45
Börse erwartet Trump-Empeachment und leichten Dax
01:4818.12. 08:40
Gewinnmitnahmen im Dax - Versorger liegen vorn
01:5417.12. 17:09
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Ab Januar 2020 gilt die Kassenbonpflicht - also auch, wenn Sie beim Bäcker ein Brötchen kaufen, muss dieser Ihnen einen Kassenbon geben. Was halten Sie davon?