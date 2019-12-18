DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

18.12.2019 - 12:54 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Sharebuyback programKWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information2019-12-18 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 paragraph 1 a) of Regulation (EU)596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 *On October 30, 2019, the Executive Board of the personally liable partnerKWS SE adopted a resolution for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0007074007)to acquire shares in its own company for its Employee Stock Program inaccordance with Section 71 (1) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Law(AktG). The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligationsfrom the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c)of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.The shares will be bought back in accordance with the safe harborregulations of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction withCommission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The buy-back is to be conducted in the period January 9, 2020, to February28, 2020, the subscription period for employees will end on January 23,2020. The maximum number of shares to be bought back will be determined bythe number actually needed to issue shares to employees and is limited to2500 shares per employee. No more than a total of 125,000 own shares are tobe bought back. In addition, the total purchase price for the shares to beacquired under the share buy-back program is limited to 7.5 million euros(excluding ancillary acquisition costs).The buy-back program is to be conducted by a bank, which will decide on theprecise time at which shares in the company are acquired within theabove-stated period, independently and uninfluenced by the company. Amongother things, the bank will also undertake toward the company to comply withthe conditions for trading specified in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation(EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.The buy-back of shares is to take place exclusively via the stock exchangein a manner that protects the share price. The maximum purchase price peracquired share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) shall not be morethan 5 percent above or more than 5 percent below the market price of theKWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA share in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt StockExchange as determined by the opening auction on the trading day. Inaddition, in accordance with the trading terms and conditions set out inArt. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of the Commission, nopurchase price will be paid which is higher than the purchase price of thelast independent trade on the stock exchange on which the purchase iscarried out or the last highest independent purchase bid on the stockexchange on which the purchase is carried out, which shall also apply if theshares are traded on different trading venues; the higher of the two valuesshall be relevant. According to the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052of the Commission, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of theshares traded on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried outwill be acquired on any given day; the average volume of the shares tradedwill be calculated on the basis of the average daily volume traded duringthe 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.The share buyback may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordancewith the applicable legal requirements.Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will beadequately disclosed publicly in a manner complying with the requirements ofArticle 2 paragraph 3 sentence 1 in conjunction with paragraph 2 ofDelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 no later than the end ofthe seventh daily market session following the date of execution of suchtransactions.In accordance with Article 2 paragraph 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation(EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the company will also post the disclosedtransactions on its website (www.kws.de) in the section 'Investor Relations'and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-yearperiod from the date of adequate public disclosure.2019-12-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaAGrimsehlstraße 3137555 EinbeckGermanyInternet: www.kws.deEnd of News DGAP News Service938831 2019-12-18(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 18, 2019ET (GMT)