DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share
buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 45.
Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

2019-12-31 / 11:03
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 45. Interim Report*
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a
share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares.
Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19
February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this
program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052.

In the period from 23.12.2019 through 27.12.2019, shares were repurchased
under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany
(XETA) as follows:

*United States* *Germany (XETA)* *Total*
*Trading *Aggregated *Weighted *Aggregated *Weighted *Aggregated
Date* Volume Average Volume Average Volume
(shares)* Price (shares)* Price (shares)*
(USD)1* (EUR)1*
23.12.2019 125.269 211,7776 - - 125.269
24.12.2019 60.000 211,7897 - - 60.000
25.12.2019 - - - - -
26.12.2019 50.000 212,3305 - - 50.000
27.12.2019 60.000 213,1426 - - 60.000

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions
(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde
plc's website
(https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback
[1], short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback [2] ).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 31.12.2019

Linde plc

2019-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

End of News DGAP News Service

945229 2019-12-31


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2fe7c149459cd82109f15691e5617a59&application_id=945229&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e9facd2fe5d66a29c9accf9760ce4c59&application_id=945229&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 05:03 ET ( 10:03 GMT)
