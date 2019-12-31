DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

31.12.2019 - 11:03 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of sharebuy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 45.Interim ReportLinde plc: Release of a capital market information2019-12-31 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) ofRegulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission DelegatedRegulation (EU) 2016/1052: 45. Interim Report*On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised ashare repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares.Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of thisprogram on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)2016/1052.In the period from 23.12.2019 through 27.12.2019, shares were repurchasedunder the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany(XETA) as follows:*United States* *Germany (XETA)* *Total**Trading *Aggregated *Weighted *Aggregated *Weighted *AggregatedDate* Volume Average Volume Average Volume(shares)* Price (shares)* Price (shares)*(USD)1* (EUR)1*23.12.2019 125.269 211,7776 - - 125.26924.12.2019 60.000 211,7897 - - 60.00025.12.2019 - - - - -26.12.2019 50.000 212,3305 - - 50.00027.12.2019 60.000 213,1426 - - 60.0001 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Lindeplc's website(https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback[1], short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback [2] ).Guildford, United Kingdom, 31.12.2019Linde plc2019-12-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Linde plcThe Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley RoadGU2 7XY GuildfordUnited KingdomInternet: www.linde.comEnd of News DGAP News Service945229 2019-12-311: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2fe7c149459cd82109f15691e5617a59&application_id=945229&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e9facd2fe5d66a29c9accf9760ce4c59&application_id=945229&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)