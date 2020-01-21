DAX ®13.542,89-0,04%TecDAX ®3.163,38-0,29%Dow Jones29.248,69-0,34%NASDAQ 1009.163,07-0,12%
DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share
buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 48.
Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-21 / 16:42
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 48. Interim Report*
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a
share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares.
Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19
February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this
program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052.
In the period from 13.01.2020 through 17.01.2020, shares were repurchased
under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany
(XETA) as follows:
*United States* *Germany (XETA)* *Total*
*Trading *Aggregated *Weighted *Aggregated *Weighted *Aggregated
Date* Volume Average Volume Average Volume
(shares)* Price (shares)* Price (shares)*
(USD)1* (EUR)1*
13.01.2020 35.000 211,0036 15.000 189,0857 50.000
14.01.2020 35.000 211,2463 12.000 189,7021 47.000
15.01.2020 35.000 211,2341 15.000 189,5035 50.000
16.01.2020 29.500 212,3723 10.800 190,5810 40.300
17.01.2020 25.000 213.6040 10.000 191,6817 35.000
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions
(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde
plc's website
(https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback
[1], short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback [2] ).
Guildford, United Kingdom, 21.01.2020
Linde plc
2020-01-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com
End of News DGAP News Service
958007 2020-01-21
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2fe7c149459cd82109f15691e5617a59&application_id=958007&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e9facd2fe5d66a29c9accf9760ce4c59&application_id=958007&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 10:42 ET ( 15:42 GMT)
