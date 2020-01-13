DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

13.01.2020 - 17:23 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosureaccording to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 inconnection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052Share buyback - 2nd Interim ReportingMLP SE: Release of a capital market information2020-01-13 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.MLP SE / Share buybackIn the time period from January 6, 2020 until and including January 10,2020, a number of 86,913 shares were bought back within the framework of theshare buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2,2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation(EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No2016/1052.Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)06.01.2020 16,603 5.5834007.01.2020 17,000 5.5921008.01.2020 16,895 5.5898009.01.2020 17,215 5.6266010.01.2020 19,200 5.57990The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE(www.mlp-se.com [1]).The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the frameworkof the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until andincluding January 10, 2020 amounts to 117,813 shares.The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via thestock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.2020-01-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: MLP SEAlte Heerstraße 4069168 WieslochGermanyInternet: www.mlp-se.deEnd of News DGAP News Service952369 2020-01-131: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed4ca87feb422add24b1110a8b561809&application_id=952369&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)