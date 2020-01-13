DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

DAX ®13.442,59-0,30%TecDAX ®3.090,93-0,46%Dow Jones28.875,46+0,18%NASDAQ 1009.031,19+0,72%
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure
according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in
connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 2nd Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-13 / 17:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MLP SE / Share buyback
In the time period from January 6, 2020 until and including January 10,
2020, a number of 86,913 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2,
2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation
(EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.
Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
06.01.2020 16,603 5.58340
07.01.2020 17,000 5.59210
08.01.2020 16,895 5.58980
09.01.2020 17,215 5.62660
10.01.2020 19,200 5.57990
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE
(www.mlp-se.com [1]).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and
including January 10, 2020 amounts to 117,813 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the
stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
2020-01-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de
End of News DGAP News Service
952369 2020-01-13
https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed4ca87feb422add24b1110a8b561809&application_id=952369&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 13, 2020 11:23 ET ( 16:23 GMT)
News-Suche
