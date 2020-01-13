DAX ®13.442,59-0,30%TecDAX ®3.090,93-0,46%Dow Jones28.875,46+0,18%NASDAQ 1009.031,19+0,72%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure
according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in
connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 2nd Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

2020-01-13 / 17:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 6, 2020 until and including January 10,
2020, a number of 86,913 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2,
2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation
(EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
06.01.2020 16,603 5.58340
07.01.2020 17,000 5.59210
08.01.2020 16,895 5.58980
09.01.2020 17,215 5.62660
10.01.2020 19,200 5.57990

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE
(www.mlp-se.com [1]).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and
including January 10, 2020 amounts to 117,813 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the
stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

2020-01-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

End of News DGAP News Service

952369 2020-01-13


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed4ca87feb422add24b1110a8b561809&application_id=952369&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 11:23 ET ( 16:23 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

MLP
MLP - Performance (3 Monate) 5,48 -0,36%
EUR -0,02
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
17:23 DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information MLP 5,48 -0,36%
17:23 DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation MLP 5,48 -0,36%
07.01. DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information MLP 5,48 -0,36%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
17:23 DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation MLP 5,48 -0,36%
17:23 DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information MLP 5,48 -0,36%
17:22 IRW-PRESS: Millennial Lithium Corp.: Millennial Lithium Corp. bekommt REMSA-Lizenzen für das Projekt Pastos Grandes in Salta in Argentinien erteilt MILLENN.LITHIUM CORP. 0,951 +9,942%
17:18 DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 23,55 -0,97%
17:17 IRW-PRESS: Copper Mountain Mining Corp: Copper -2- COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING 0,512 +4,107%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
17:29 Brexit-Ratifizierungsgesetz im britischen Oberhaus
17:28 USA verhängen Sanktionen gegen venezolanische Abgeordnete
17:28 ROUNDUP: Neuer Streit um Kauf-Erlaubnis für Suizidmittel
17:27 ROUNDUP/Trump: Keine Unstimmigkeiten in Regierung über Soleimani-Tötung
17:24 IRW-News: Millennial Lithium Corp.: Millennial Lithium Corp. bekommt REMSA-Lizenzen für das Projekt Pastos Grandes in Salta in Argentinien erteilt MILLENN.LITHIUM CORP. 0,951 +9,942%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
16:22 Bei Varta wird's eng VARTA AG O.N. 80,90 -14,03%
10.01. Billigflieger Ryanair überrascht alle RYANAIR HLDGS PLC EO-,006 15,95 -1,54%
10:03 Morphosys nach Milliarden-Deal kaum zu bremsen MORPHOSYS 124,20 -8,81%
10:36 Wirecard: So geht's nach dem AR-Chefwechsel weiter WIRECARD 113,35 +2,21%
10.01. Medigene-Aktie explodiert nach Leukämie-Erfolg MEDIGENE AG NA O.N. 6,70 +20,72%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
17:29 Brexit-Ratifizierungsgesetz im britischen Oberhaus
17:28 USA verhängen Sanktionen gegen venezolanische Abgeordnete
17:28 ROUNDUP: Neuer Streit um Kauf-Erlaubnis für Suizidmittel
17:27 ROUNDUP/Trump: Keine Unstimmigkeiten in Regierung über Soleimani-Tötung
17:24 IRW-News: Millennial Lithium Corp.: Millennial Lithium Corp. bekommt REMSA-Lizenzen für das Projekt Pastos Grandes in Salta in Argentinien erteilt MILLENN.LITHIUM CORP. 0,951 +9,942%
Marktberichte
17:09 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne - Rekordniveaus bleiben in Sichtweite Dow Jones 28.875,46 +0,18%
16:49 Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne - Rekordniveaus bleiben in Sichtweite Dow Jones 28.875,46 +0,18%
16:42 Devisen: Euro kaum verändert - Schwache Daten belasten britisches Pfund EUR/USD 1,1138 +0,2137%
16:28 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Anleger vor Start in Berichtssaison zurückhaltend WIRECARD 113,30 +2,21%
16:15 Devisen: Eurokurs gestiegen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1126 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1138 +0,2137%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 3 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen