DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share
Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2020-01-07 / 13:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)
596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
On 23 December 2019 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs
of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE
Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.
In January 2020 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee
acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK
plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 448 shares of RWE
Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The
average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 23.340508. The
company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 10,456.55 (excluding
ancillary costs).
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed
in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the
'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website
(http://www.rwe.com/).
2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com
End of News DGAP News Service
947955 2020-01-07
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2020 07:51 ET ( 12:51 GMT)
