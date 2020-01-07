DAX ®13.231,48+0,80%TecDAX ®3.042,68+1,38%S&P FUTURE3.242,50-0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.822,00+0,14%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share
Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2020-01-07 / 13:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)
596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052

On 23 December 2019 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs
of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE
Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In January 2020 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee
acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK
plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 448 shares of RWE
Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The
average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 23.340508. The
company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 10,456.55 (excluding
ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed
in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the
'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website
(http://www.rwe.com/).

2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

End of News DGAP News Service

947955 2020-01-07



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 07:51 ET ( 12:51 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Passende Hebelprodukte von

WKN Bezeichnung Hebel
Long  DC6CHX RWE ST WaveUnlimited L 22.2921 (DBK) 5,751
Short  DC3BSC RWE ST WaveXXL S 28.95 (DBK) 7,150
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

RWE ST
RWE ST - Performance (3 Monate) 26,91 +1,74%
EUR +0,46
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Fundamentale Analysen Urteil
10:21 GOLDMAN SACHS Positiv
11.12. GOLDMAN SACHS Positiv
10.12. GOLDMAN SACHS Positiv
Nachrichten
13:51 DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information RWE ST 26,91 +1,74%
13:51 DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation RWE ST 26,91 +1,74%
10:59 DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch) RWE ST 26,91 +1,74%
Weitere Wertpapiere...
RWE AG ADR 1 26,20 -0,76%
EUR -0,20

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
14:30 DGAP-AFR: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG BBI BUERG.BRAUH.IMMO. 25,20 ±0,00%
14:30 DGAP-AFR: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] BBI BUERG.BRAUH.IMMO. 25,20 ±0,00%
14:30 PRESS RELEASE: Contact Gold Drills 28 Metres of -2- CONTACT GOLD CORP. 0,100 ±0,000%
14:30 PRESS RELEASE: Contact Gold Drills 28 Metres of 1.34 g/t Oxide Gold at Green Springs CONTACT GOLD CORP. 0,100 ±0,000%
14:30 PTA-News: Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e. V.: Wahl zum Unternehmen des Jahres 2019 - Den Teilnehmern winken attraktive Preise
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
14:29 Freie Apothekerschaft kündigt Petition gegen Kassenbonpflicht an
14:28 ROUNDUP: Brauereien erhöhen Preise HEINEKEN EO 1,60 98,10 +2,02%
14:28 BUSINESS WIRE: Ambarella kündigt SoCs für die Fahrzeugkameras CV22FS und CV2FS für Fahrerassistenzsysteme (ADAS) an
14:18 Hemdenhersteller Olymp legt trotz angespannten Modemarkts leicht zu
14:17 ROUNDUP/Mit 33 Jahren zum zweiten Mal Kanzler: Kurz wieder an der Spitze

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
06.01. Covestro am DAX-Ende – das ist der Grund COVESTRO AG O.N. 40,67 +1,96%
08:37 5 Themen, die am Dienstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.231,48 +0,80%
09:19 Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,18 +0,77%
09:54 Evotec: Kooperation bringt Millionen EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,80 +2,98%
10:06 Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,80 +2,98%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
14:29 Freie Apothekerschaft kündigt Petition gegen Kassenbonpflicht an
14:28 ROUNDUP: Brauereien erhöhen Preise HEINEKEN EO 1,60 98,10 +2,02%
14:28 BUSINESS WIRE: Ambarella kündigt SoCs für die Fahrzeugkameras CV22FS und CV2FS für Fahrerassistenzsysteme (ADAS) an
14:18 Hemdenhersteller Olymp legt trotz angespannten Modemarkts leicht zu
14:17 ROUNDUP/Mit 33 Jahren zum zweiten Mal Kanzler: Kurz wieder an der Spitze
Marktberichte
13:27 Devisen: Euro gibt leicht nach EUR/USD 1,1167 -0,2590%
13:13 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.231,48 +0,80%
13:13 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.231,48 +0,80%
12:42 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen schütteln Nahost-Sorgen ab - DAX 1% fester NORDEX 11,86 +1,89%
12:34 IMK: Massive Investitionen in Klimaschutz auch durch Neuverschuldung finanzieren
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen