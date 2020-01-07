DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.01.2020 - 13:51 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / ShareBuybackRWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information2020-01-07 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)2016/1052On 23 December 2019 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programsof RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWETechnology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation(EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the DelegatedRegulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.In January 2020 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trusteeacquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UKplc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 448 shares of RWEAktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. Theaverage purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 23.340508. Thecompany bought back shares for a total price of GBP 10,456.55 (excludingancillary costs).The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executedin the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of theDelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website(http://www.rwe.com/).2020-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: RWE AktiengesellschaftAltenessener Str. 3545141 EssenGermanyInternet: www.rwe.comEnd of News DGAP News Service947955 2020-01-07(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)