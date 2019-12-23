DAX ®13.298,39-0,15%TecDAX ®3.058,10+0,24%Dow Jones28.567,62+0,40%NASDAQ 1008.706,28+0,32%
DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement
corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
2019-12-23 / 16:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 *
In the period from December 16, 2019 until and including December 20, 2019,
a total number of 85,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the
share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019
pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2
para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit
institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
*Day of *Aggregated *Weighted *Market (MIC
repurchase* volume in number average share Code)*
of shares* price*
*in EUR*
12/16/2019 656 57.49 BATE
2,411 58.18 CHIX
1,125 57.89 TRQX
13,008 57.41 XETA
12/17/2019 1,186 58.70 BATE
6,002 58.67 CHIX
1,140 58.78 TRQX
8,572 58.67 XETA
12/18/2019 2,241 58.11 BATE
3,499 58.07 CHIX
967 58.06 TRQX
10,393 57.96 XETA
12/19/2019 1,474 58.87 BATE
3,937 58.88 CHIX
2,101 58.79 TRQX
9,388 58.82 XETA
12/20/2019 2,300 58.98 BATE
3,567 58.93 CHIX
1,683 59.00 TRQX
9,350 58.93 XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share
buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including December
20, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,386,641 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back
programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback
[1].
Munich, December 23, 2019
Scout24 AG
The Management Board
2019-12-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com
End of News DGAP News Service
942885 2019-12-23
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d5786414754bfa186305ee427017a80&application_id=942885&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 10:51 ET ( 15:51 GMT)
