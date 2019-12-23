DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

23.12.2019 - 16:51 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcementcorresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information2019-12-23 /Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 *In the period from December 16, 2019 until and including December 20, 2019,a total number of 85,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of theshare buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a creditinstitution commissioned by Scout24 AG.The following quantities have been purchased:*Day of *Aggregated *Weighted *Market (MICrepurchase* volume in number average share Code)*of shares* price**in EUR*12/16/2019 656 57.49 BATE2,411 58.18 CHIX1,125 57.89 TRQX13,008 57.41 XETA12/17/2019 1,186 58.70 BATE6,002 58.67 CHIX1,140 58.78 TRQX8,572 58.67 XETA12/18/2019 2,241 58.11 BATE3,499 58.07 CHIX967 58.06 TRQX10,393 57.96 XETA12/19/2019 1,474 58.87 BATE3,937 58.88 CHIX2,101 58.79 TRQX9,388 58.82 XETA12/20/2019 2,300 58.98 BATE3,567 58.93 CHIX1,683 59.00 TRQX9,350 58.93 XETAThe total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this sharebuy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including December20, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,386,641 shares.Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-backprogramme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback[1].Munich, December 23, 2019Scout24 AGThe Management Board2019-12-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGBothestr. 11-1581675 MunichGermanyInternet: www.scout24.comEnd of News DGAP News Service942885 2019-12-231: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d5786414754bfa186305ee427017a80&application_id=942885&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)